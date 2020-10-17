Ravindra Jadeja-Ambati Rayudu partnership: The duo from Chennai Super Kings put on display an unbeaten brisk 50-run partnership.

During the 34th match of the ongoing 13th season of the Indian Premier League between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings in Sharjah, Chennai Super Kings duo of Ambati Rayudu and Ravindra Jadeja put on display a brisk 50-run stand to power their team to 179/4 in 20 overs.

After captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni won the toss and chose to bat, Chennai lost an early wicket in all-rounder Sam Curran (0). However, it was an 87-run partnership between the senior duo of Faf du Plessis (58) and Shane Watson (36) to make amends in the first half of the innings.

Eventually, it was Rayudu and Jadeja who accumulated quick runs in the business end of their innings to give their bowlers an extra cushion against an in-form Capitals’ batting lineup.

Rayudu, who ensured that runs didn’t dry up in the middle phase, ended up scoring 45* (25) with the help of one four and four sixes to register another impact-generating knock.

Jadeja, on the other hand, didn’t waste much time in hitting the big shots. The southpaw eventually ended up with 33* (13) with the help of four sixes. Having also scored an unbeaten 25 (10) in the last match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Jadeja has now scored 58 (23) without getting out in his last two matches.

Twitter reactions on Ravindra Jadeja-Ambati Rayudu partnership

What shots Jaddu @imjadeja. Well done brother. 💪 — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) October 17, 2020

The way @imjadeja is hitting the ball this year, #csk certainly should use him more up the order.Use the current form #IPL2020 — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) October 17, 2020

Keep going @RayuduAmbati 🙌. What fun to watch those magical shots.#CSKvDC — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) October 17, 2020

Brilliant from @RayuduAmbati and @imjadeja 🔥🔥We got runs on the board am sure bowlers will have perfect outing to get these two very crucial 2 points for us 💪@ChennaiIPL Good luck fellas #Yellove — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 17, 2020

