Who’s Playing

Cleveland @ Pittsburgh

Current Records: Cleveland 4-1; Pittsburgh 4-0

What to Know

The Cleveland Browns are 1-6-1 against the Pittsburgh Steelers since November of 2016, but they’ll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Sunday. The Browns and Pittsburgh will face off in an AFC North battle at 1 p.m. ET at Heinz Field. Both of these red-hot teams will try to put the other on ice to keep their winning streaks alive.

Cleveland beat the Indianapolis Colts 32-23 this past Sunday. No one had a standout game offensively for Cleveland, but they got scores from RB Kareem Hunt, WR Rashard Higgins, and DB Ronnie Harrison. QB Baker Mayfield ended up with a passer rating of 119.90.

Special teams collected 12 points for Cleveland. K Cody Parkey delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

Meanwhile, Pittsburgh netted a 38-29 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles this past Sunday. WR Chase Claypool had a stellar game for the Steelers as he punched in one rushing touchdown in addition to catching seven passes for three TDs and 110 yards. That receiving effort made it the first game that Claypool has posted more than 100 yards receiving.

The Browns are expected to lose this next one by 3.5. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

Two numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Cleveland enters the game with eight rushing touchdowns, which is the best in the league. But the Steelers rank first in the NFL when it comes to rushing touchdowns allowed, with only one on the season. We’ll see if their defense can keep the Browns’ running backs out of the end zone.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Heinz Field — Pittsburgh,, Pennsylvania

Heinz Field — Pittsburgh,, Pennsylvania TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Steelers are a 3.5-point favorite against the Browns, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -110

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine’s advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Pittsburgh have won eight out of their last ten games against Cleveland.