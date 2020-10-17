Who’s Playing
Cleveland @ Pittsburgh
Current Records: Cleveland 4-1; Pittsburgh 4-0
What to Know
The Cleveland Browns are 1-6-1 against the Pittsburgh Steelers since November of 2016, but they’ll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Sunday. The Browns and Pittsburgh will face off in an AFC North battle at 1 p.m. ET at Heinz Field. Both of these red-hot teams will try to put the other on ice to keep their winning streaks alive.
Cleveland beat the Indianapolis Colts 32-23 this past Sunday. No one had a standout game offensively for Cleveland, but they got scores from RB Kareem Hunt, WR Rashard Higgins, and DB Ronnie Harrison. QB Baker Mayfield ended up with a passer rating of 119.90.
Special teams collected 12 points for Cleveland. K Cody Parkey delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.
Meanwhile, Pittsburgh netted a 38-29 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles this past Sunday. WR Chase Claypool had a stellar game for the Steelers as he punched in one rushing touchdown in addition to catching seven passes for three TDs and 110 yards. That receiving effort made it the first game that Claypool has posted more than 100 yards receiving.
The Browns are expected to lose this next one by 3.5. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.
Two numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Cleveland enters the game with eight rushing touchdowns, which is the best in the league. But the Steelers rank first in the NFL when it comes to rushing touchdowns allowed, with only one on the season. We’ll see if their defense can keep the Browns’ running backs out of the end zone.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Heinz Field — Pittsburgh,, Pennsylvania
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Steelers are a 3.5-point favorite against the Browns, according to the latest NFL odds.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Pittsburgh have won eight out of their last ten games against Cleveland.
- Dec 01, 2019 – Pittsburgh 20 vs. Cleveland 13
- Nov 14, 2019 – Cleveland 21 vs. Pittsburgh 7
- Oct 28, 2018 – Pittsburgh 33 vs. Cleveland 18
- Sep 09, 2018 – Pittsburgh 21 vs. Cleveland 21
- Dec 31, 2017 – Pittsburgh 28 vs. Cleveland 24
- Sep 10, 2017 – Pittsburgh 21 vs. Cleveland 18
- Jan 01, 2017 – Pittsburgh 27 vs. Cleveland 24
- Nov 20, 2016 – Pittsburgh 24 vs. Cleveland 9
- Jan 03, 2016 – Pittsburgh 28 vs. Cleveland 12
- Nov 15, 2015 – Pittsburgh 30 vs. Cleveland 9