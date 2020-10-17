Who’s Playing

Detroit @ Jacksonville

Current Records: Detroit 1-3; Jacksonville 1-4

What to Know

The Detroit Lions are favored to win for the first time this season. Their bye week comes to an end as they meet up with the Jacksonville Jaguars at 1 p.m. ET at TIAA Bank Field on Sunday. The Lions won’t have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 3.5-point advantage in the spread.

Detroit didn’t finish too far behind, but the squad still lost 35-29 to the New Orleans Saints two weeks ago. A silver lining for Detroit was the play of QB Matthew Stafford, who passed for three TDs and 206 yards on 31 attempts.

Meanwhile, Jacksonville ended up a good deal behind the Houston Texans when they played this past Sunday, losing 30-14. The losing side was boosted by QB Gardner Minshew, who passed for two TDs and 301 yards on 49 attempts. Minshew ended up with a passer rating of 128.30.

Detroit is the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. True fans might be the only ones betting on them, currently 1-3 ATS, to cover the spread.

The losses put Detroit at 1-3 and the Jaguars at 1-4. The Lions are 1-1 after losses this season, Jacksonville 0-3.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: TIAA Bank Field — Jacksonville,, Florida

TIAA Bank Field — Jacksonville,, Florida TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Lions are a 3.5-point favorite against the Jaguars, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -109

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine’s advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Detroit won the only game these two teams have played in the last six years.