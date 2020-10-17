Getty Images



In a surprise to many, the first member of the Antetokounmpo family to win an NBA championship was not two-time Most Valuable Player Giannis, but rather his younger brother Kostas. The Los Angeles Lakers defeating the Miami Heat in Game 6 of the NBA finals on Sunday meant that the youngest of the three Antetokounmpos in the NBA brought home the first bit of championship hardware.

In response to this accomplishment from his sibling, Giannis did what older brothers do best and decided to celebrate the occasion while also embarrassing him. The Bucks superstar posted a video of himself waiting for Kostas at the airport and, well, making an absolute scene. (Warning: NSFW language and the video is loud).

Kostas is on a two-way contract with the Lakers G-League affiliate South Bay Lakers, and was on the bench for the eventual NBA champions. He didn’t get playing time, but at the end of the day a ring’s a ring — something that Giannis seemed to realize even outside of this video with a tweet celebrating his brother.

Kostas played in five games this season for the Los Angeles where he averaged 1.4 points, 0.6 rebounds and 0.4 assists during his appearances. The third Antetokounmpo brother in the league is Thanasis, who also plays for the Bucks.