Liverpool central defender Virgil van Dijk has reportedly torn his ACL after the nasty, controversial challenge by Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford on Saturday. The dutch center back was ruled offside as he attempted to get a touch on a dangerous ball in the box when Pickford came out and crashed into his legs. Van Dijk was able to walk off the pitch but his ACL is torn, according to beIN Sports.

Reds manager Jurgen Klopp spoke after Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Goodison Park and was very concerned with his iron man defender.

“I don’t know [how serious it is], I don’t know, but it is not good,” Klopp said.

“Virgil played for us I don’t know how many games in a row. He plays with pain, he plays with pretty much everything, but he couldn’t play on. That’s not good.”

The club has not officially announced the severity of the injury, but not having him would be a huge blow to their title chances this season. The reigning Premier League champs are just two seasons removed from winning the Champions League and looked like contenders once again. This injury likely means Joel Matip and Joe Gomez will be the starting center backs moving forward.

Liverpool begin their UEFA Champions League campaign against Ajax on Wednesday (on CBS All Access) and face Sheffield United next weekend in the Premier League.

