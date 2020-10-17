UFC Fight Island 6 Live Updates: The action has commenced in the Fight Island. So, stay tuned for Live updates.

This week’s fight night event is the penultimate event of UFC’s second stint at the fight island. Being the last weekly addition at Yas Island for the time, there are some exciting bookings lined up. The headliner bout between Brian Ortega and The Korean Zombie is one of the most anticipated contests of the recent past. There is a massive build up to this fight, however the rivalry has lost its intensity over the last few weeks, and now the professionals carry mutual respect for each other. The pre-concluder clash is from the women’s Flyweight division, and will see No.1 ranked fighter of the weight class, Chookagian, to go up against No.6 Strawweight for a fight that may potentially change the picture of the weight class.

The action inside the Octagon will last for 11 fights, and though no championships are on line but the night will witness crowning of New No.1 contender for the Featherweight title, and bolstering of other future prospects.

UFC Fight Island 6: Full Fight Card

Main Card

Featherweight Fight (Main Event): Brian Ortega (14-1) Vs. Chan Sung Jung (16-5)

Women Flyweight Fight (Co-main): Katlyn Chookagian (14-3) Vs. Jessica Andrade (20-8)

Light Heavyweight Fight: Jimmy Crute (11-1) Vs. Modestas Bukauskas (11-2)

Welterweight Fight: Cláudio Silva (14-1) Vs. James Krause (27-9)

James Featherweight Fight: Thomas Almeida (22-3) Vs. Jonathan Martinez (12-3)

Preliminary Card

Lightweight Fight: Mateusz Gamrot (17-0) Vs. Guram Kulatateladze (11-2)

Women Flyweight: Gillian Robertson (8-4) Vs. PolianaBotelho (8-2)

Middleweight Fight: Park Jun-Yong (11-4) Vs. John Phillips (22-10)

Lightweight Fight: Jamie Mullarkey (12-3) Vs. Fares Ziam (10-3)

Light Heavyweight Fight: Gadzhimurad Antigulov (20-7) Vs. Maxim Grishin (30-8-2)

Bantamweight Fight: Said Nurmagomedov (13-2) Vs. Mark Striegl (18-2)

UFC Fight Island 6: Telecast and Streaming Details

US: Simulcast on ESPN, and ESPN+, and can be streamed through ESPN+

UK: BT Sport 1, and can be streamed through BT Sport 1 .

. Australia: ESPN, and can be streamed through Kayo.

India: SONY TEN 2/TEN2 HD, and can be streamed through SONY LIV app/website.

The event can be universally streamed through UFC Fight Pass.

UFC Fight Island 6: Results (Stay Tuned)

Preliminary Results