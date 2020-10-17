UFC Fight Island 6: Full Fight Card, Date, Time, and Streaming Details. When and where to watch UFC Fight Island 6?

UFC Fight island 6 is the penultimate event of UFC’s second stint at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, and is set to produce yet another spectacular night of MMA supreme. It carries a routine stacked-up fight card, with the major attraction being the headliner fight between Brian Ortega and The Korean Zombie. This clash took almost an year to finally again get on paper, as previously these featherweight contenders were set to square off in December 2019. However, this time the stakes have been raised by Dana White, as whoever wins will become the new No.1 contender to face Alexander Volkanovski, and contest for the title. While the main event will yield a future title prospect, the co-main between Jessica Andrade and Katlyn Chookagian, might also turn out to be a do or die match for Andrade to sustain her UFC future, as she is on a 3-match losing streak, while on the other hand a win for Chookagian can bolster her chances to fetch another title shot.

Besides the feature fights, the night will witness 9 more fights, which will be carried out inside the Octagon.

UFC Fight Night 6: Full Fight Card

The card contains a total of 11 fights, and at the weigh-ins all 22 fights successfully hit the defined weight mark. Therefore, no fight is off from the card.

Main Card

Featherweight Fight (Main Event): Brian Ortega (14-1) Vs. Chan Sung Jung (16-5)

Women Flyweight Fight (Co-main): Katlyn Chookagian (14-3) Vs. Jessica Andrade (20-8)

Light Heavyweight Fight: Jimmy Crute (11-1) Vs. Modestas Bukauskas (11-2)

Welterweight Fight: Cláudio Silva (14-1) Vs. James Krause (27-9)

James Featherweight Fight: Thomas Almeida (22-3) Vs. Jonathan Martinez (12-3)

Preliminary Card

Lightweight Fight: Mateusz Gamrot (17-0) Vs. Guram Kulatateladze (11-2)

Women Flyweight: Gillian Robertson (8-4) Vs. PolianaBotelho (8-2)

Middleweight Fight: Park Jun-Yong (11-4) Vs. John Phillips (22-10)

Lightweight Fight: Jamie Mullarkey (12-3) Vs. Fares Ziam (10-3)

Light Heavyweight Fight: Gadzhimurad Antigulov (20-7) Vs. Maxim Grishin (30-8-2)

Bantamweight Fight: Said Nurmagomedov (13-2) Vs. Mark Striegl (18-2)

UFC Fight Island 6: Date and Time

UFC Fight Island 6 will take place at Flash Forum, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

Date

US: October 17, 2020

UK: Prelims- October 17, 2020. Main Card- October 18, 2020

Australia and New Zealand: October 18, 2020

India: October 18, 2020

Time

US: Prelims- 4:00 PM, ET. Mains- 7:00 PM, ET

UK: Prelims- 9:00 PM, BST. Mains- 12:00 AM, BST

Australia and New Zealand: Prelims- 7:00 AM, AEDT. Mains-10:00 AM, AEDT

India: Prelims- 1:30 AM, IST. Mains- 4:30 AM, IST

UFC Fight Island 6: Telecast and Streaming Details

US: Simulcast on ESPN, and ESPN+, and can be streamed through ESPN+

UK: BT Sport 1, and can be streamed through BT Sport 1 .

. Australia: ESPN, and can be streamed through Kayo.

India: SONY TEN 2/TEN2 HD, and can be streamed through SONY LIV app/website.

The event can be universally streamed through UFC Fight Pass.

Also, you can join The SportsRush.Com (UFC) on the respective date for Live Updates of the event.

Click Here For More UFC News