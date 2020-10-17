Le’Veon Bell was released by the New York Jets, and not long after he was a member of the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs. The running back went from arguably the worst team in the league to one of the best, joining the offense of Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes.

The Chiefs signed Bell to a one-year deal on Thursday night, joining rookie Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Darrel Williams on the running back depth chart.

Bell spent less than two seasons with the Jets, and both sides were unable to get the production they wanted from the deal. He’s moving on from head coach Adam Gase and the rest of the team but will soon see them again when the Chiefs host the currently winless Jets on November 1.

The deal happened while Twitter was down, so we didn’t get immediate reactions from the running back himself or the Chiefs, but shortly after, they all took to social media to express their excitement. Let’s take a look at some of the best reactions.

Bell was quick with the Photoshopped picture:

Mahomes already has a dangerous offense and it just added one more option. The former league MVP used a GIF to express how he was feeling.

No. 15 also sent him a welcome message, saying, “Welcome my brother! Let’s get it!”

The Chiefs official Twitter account welcomed Bell with a graphic.

Other coaches and players joined in to make Bell feel at home in his new state.

This video aged well.