The Mississippi State Bulldogs will welcome the Texas A&M Aggies to the Davis Wade Stadium in Mississippi.

Mississipi State is coming into this game after a disappointing 24-2 loss to Kentucky and will look to get back to its roots at home. Meanwhile, Texas A&M is coming off a huge 41-38 win over Florida last weekend.

Can the Bulldogs get out of their own way and keep up with the Aggies? Tune in and find out, here is everything you need to know to stream the game.

Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State

When: Saturday, October 17

Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: SEC Network

Prediction: Mississippi State looked absolutely horrific against Kentucky, who is a solid team but they couldn’t put any points on the board. I see Texas A&M easily handing the Bulldogs the L.

Bet: Texas A&M Aggies -4

