The Louisville Cardinals will head out on the road to take on the #5 Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Saturday afternoon.

Notre Dame is coming off a solid win against Florida State last week and will look to continue rolling under coach Brian Kelly. Louisville comes into this game with a 1-3 record still looking for their first conference win. It will be tough to get that win against a strong Fighting Irish team.

Louisville vs. Notre Dame

When: Saturday, October 17

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC

Prediction: Louisville blew a 21-7 lead last week against Georgia Tech and they did not look like a good team. Notre Dame is too strong of a team and would expect ND to win by 3 touchdowns.

