The South Carolina Gamecocks will host the Auburn Tigers in SEC action on Saturday afternoon from Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, South Carolina.

Auburn is looking for their third win of the season today after barely beating Arkansas last week 30-28, they haven’t looked like the #14 team in the nation so far. South Carolina is coming off their first win of the season against Vanderbilt last week, their QB Collin Hill has been playing well and will look to give the Tigers some trouble today.

Auburn vs. South Carolina

When: Saturday, October 17

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Prediction: Auburn might be ranked 14th in the country but they have not looked great in the first few games of the season. Collin Hill from South Carolina might actually be the better QB in this game against Bo Nix, who has struggled. I like the home dog in this game

Bet: South Carolina Gamecocks +3

NCAA Football odds courtesy of BetMGM Sportsbook. Odds updated Saturday at 9:30 a.m. ET.

Auburn Tigers (-3) vs. South Carolina Gamecocks

O/U: 55.5

