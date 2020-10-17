The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets will welcome the No. 1-ranked Clemson Tigers to Bobby Dodd Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Georgia Tech is coming off a 46-27 win over Louisville last week after dropping their previous two games to UCF and Syracuse. They’ll be looking to bring some of the same energy as last week when they face the #1 Clemson Tigers.

Clemson has been rolling this year, coming off a 42-17 win over #7 Miami last week, we don’t see them stopping anytime soon. Trevor Lawrence has looked fantastic all year and will look for another win today against the Yellow Jackets.

Tune in and find out, here is everything you need to know to stream the game tonight!

Clemson vs. Georgia Tech

When: Saturday, October 17

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ABC

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

Prediction: Clemson didn’t have too much trouble with #7 Miami last week, beating them 42-17 and I don’t think they’ll have any trouble covering the 27 points today against GT.

Bet: Clemson Tigers -27

NCAA Football Odds and Betting Lines

NCAA Football odds courtesy of BetMGM Sportsbook. Odds updated Saturday at 9:20 a.m. ET.

Clemson Tigers (-27.5) vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

O/U: 64.5

Want some action on College Football? Place your legal sports bets on this game or others in CO, IN, NJ, and WV at BetMGM.

We recommend interesting sports viewing/streaming and betting opportunities. If you sign up for a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage.

Additional college football coverage from USA TODAY Sports Media Group:

Alabama football / Auburn football / Florida football / Georgia football / LSU football / Michigan football / Michigan State football / Notre Dame football / Ohio State football / Oklahoma football / Tennessee football / Texas football / USC football / Wisconsin football