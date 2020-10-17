The Premier League has returned from its two-week international break and will be back in action on Saturday. Chelsea will welcome Southampton to Stamford Bridge on Saturday, just one point separatings the two clubs after four games.

Chelsea sits in seventh place entering this game and will get back two of their star players in Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech, who will be both be available this match. Southampton has the opportunity to go ahead of Chelsea in the table which would be a huge accomplishment this early in the season.

We have an exciting afternoon ahead of us in the Premier League, find everything you need to stream the action below!

Chelsea vs. Southampton

When: Saturday, October 7

Time: 10:00 a.m. ET

TV Channel: NBCSN, NBC Universo

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

Premier League Starting Lineups

Chelsea possible starting lineup:

Kepa; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Zouma, Chilwell; Jorginho, Kovacic; Mount, Havertz, Pulisic; Werner

Southampton possible starting lineup:

McCarthy; Walker-Peters, Bednarek, Vestergaard, Bertrand; Walcott, Ward-Prowse, Romeu, Redmond; Ings, Adams

Premier League Odds and betting lines

Premier League odds courtesy of BetMGM Sportsbook. Odds last updated Saturday at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Chelsea (-176) vs. Southampton (+425)

Want some action on Premier League? Place your legal sports bets on this game and others in CO, IN, NJ, and WV at BetMGM.

We recommend interesting sports viewing/streaming and betting opportunities. If you sign up for a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage.