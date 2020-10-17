Who’s Playing

Houston @ Tennessee

Current Records: Houston 1-4; Tennessee 4-0

What to Know

The Houston Texans and the Tennessee Titans are even-steven against one another since October of 2016 (4-4), but not for long. The Texans and Tennessee will face off in an AFC South battle at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Nissan Stadium. The teams split their matchups last year, with Houston winning the first 24-21 on the road and the Titans taking the second 35-14.

Houston had enough points to win and then some against the Jacksonville Jaguars this past Sunday, taking their game 30-14. Houston relied on the efforts of WR Brandin Cooks, who caught eight passes for one TD and 161 yards, and QB Deshaun Watson, who passed for three TDs and 359 yards on 35 attempts. That receiving effort made it the first game that Cooks has posted more than 100 yards receiving.

Special teams collected 12 points for Houston. K Ka’imi Fairbairn delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

Meanwhile, the Titans made easy work of the Buffalo Bills this past Tuesday and carried off a 42-16 victory. That looming 26-point mark stands out as the most commanding margin for Tennessee yet this season. Tennessee QB Ryan Tannehill earned his paycheck as he passed for three TDs and 195 yards on 28 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 42 yards. Tannehill ended up with a passer rating of 168.90.

The wins brought the Texans up to 1-4 and Tennessee to 4-0. A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: Houston is stumbling into the matchup with the fewest rushing yards per game in the NFL, having accrued only 73.5 on average. Tennessee has experienced some struggles of their own as they are third worst in the league in overall offensive touchdowns, with only eight on the season. It’s possible one of these Achilles’ heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Nissan Stadium — Nashville,, Tennessee

Nissan Stadium — Nashville,, Tennessee TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Houston have won six out of their last ten games against Tennessee.