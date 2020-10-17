SRH vs KKR Head to Head Records: The SportsRush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for the 35th match of IPL 2020.

The 35th match of the ongoing 13th season of the Indian Premier League will be played between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders in Abu Dhabi tomorrow.

In a clash between two teams placed at the middle of the points table, both Hyderabad and Kolkata would be longing for a victory to be better placed going into the business of the league stage.

Having won three and lost five out of their eight IPL 2020 matches, Sunrisers are at the fifth position on the points table at this point in time. Knight Riders, on the other hand, are at the fourth position with four wins and as many losses in their eight matches this season.

SRH vs KKR Head to Head Records

Total number of matches played: 18

Matches won by SRH: 7

Matches won by KKR: 11

Matched played in India: 17 (SRH 7, KKR 10)

Matches played in UAE: 1 (SRH 0, KKR 1)

DC average score against SRH: 155

CSK average score against KKR: 149

Most runs for SRH: 569 (David Warner)

Most runs for KKR: 152 (Nitish Rana)

Most wickets for SRH: 8 (Siddarth Kaul and Rashid Khan)

Most wickets for KKR: 10 (Kuldeep Yadav and Sunil Narine)

Most catches for SRH: 9 (Rashid Khan)

Most catches for KKR: 4 (Dinesh Karthik and Andre Russell)

The last time Sunrisers and Knight Riders locked horns against each other was in the first week of IPL 2020 at the same venue. After SRH captain David Warner won the toss and chose to bat, his team could only manage a below par 142/4 in 20 overs against a disciplined bowling effort from KKR’s bowlers.

In response, Kolkata sealed the chase in 18 overs on the back of opening batsman Shubman Gill scoring 70* (62) with the help of five fours and two sixes.