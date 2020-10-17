SHF Vs FUL Fantasy Team Probable Playing 11 And Match Report: Bottom of the league tie sees two sides in dire need of their first win take on each other.

Ahead of the ongoing season of the Premier League, fingers were raised and questions were pointed towards Sheffield United. While emulating their tremendous 2019-20 campaign was always going to be improbable, many envisaged this season being one where the side would struggle for survival.

And those worst fears are getting realised with the side yet to register a win in the league. The 2-1 defeat to Arsenal was the side’s fourth successive defeat in the competition, with the teams attack selling the team down a river at the moment.

What’s a bigger cause of concern though for the club its it defence. While the team’s attack has traditionally offered nothing of note, it’s the defence which is letting the team down at the moment with the side yet to register a cleansheet in the league.

SHF Vs FUL Fantasy Probable Winner

Where Sheffield United are occupying 19th spot in the league standings, Fulham have managed to fare off even worse than them. Sitting right in bottom spot, its taken all of four outings to see the side emerge as outright favourites for relegation.

This clash between the bottom two spots is going to be a crucial encounter for either side. So appalling are both the teams currently that we envisage neither managing to do enough to win today with this one curtailing in a draw.

Probable Playing 11

Team News

Lys and Jack are both out with injuries while Egan is currently in quarantine.

Andersen sits out the upcoming tie for Fulham owing to his injury.

Sheffield United

Ramsdale, Basham, Ampadu, Robinson, Baldock, Lundstram, Berge, Osborn, Stevens, McBurnie, Brewster

Fulham

Areola, Aina, Ream, Le Marchand, Robinson, Cairney, Zambo Anguissa, Lookman, Loftus-Cheek, Bryan, Mitrovic

Match Details

Premier League 2019-20

Match: Sheffield United Vs Fulham

Date And Time: 18th October, Sunday- 4:30pm IST

Venue: Bramall Lane, Sheffield

Television: Star Sports Select 1/HD

Top Goal Scorer

Sheffield United

Fulham

Goal-Keeper

Alphonse Areola from Fulham will be our pick as the goal-keeper for this one. The side’s shot stopper has taken little time to acclimatise with his new surroundings, a goal-keeper who has managed to banish a string of attacks directed his way.

Defenders

Kenny Tete joins up with him courtesy of the one assist he has for the side. The home team on the other hand see us repose faith in the duo of Ethan Ampadu and Chris Basham, two names who can quash a Fulham side who has scored on just three occasions from scoring today.

Midfielders

Akin to last season, John Lundstram has been crucial for Sheffield United once again. Arguably their finest player at the name, he’s been a silver lining in an otherwise sordid setup, a player whose versatile skill set has seen him make his presence felt all over the field.

Fulham on the other hand see us immerse in the services of a trivalent. We begin with on loan man Ruben Loftus-Cheek, a player whose knowhow of the game and knowledge gained at Chelsea is exactly what Fulham need at the moment

Andre Zambo Anguissa who has the one assist joins up with him along with counterpart Harrison Reed whose looked one of the more livelier names at the club at the moment.

Strikers

Top scoring for Fulham at the moment with two goals in his kitty, Aleksandar Mitrovic makes for a must have pick for us today.

Sheffield United are all set to deploy new signing, Rhian Brewster for this one. Shelling out a staggering 23 million for his services, the club clearly envision him to be the leader of an attack his has traditionally offered little of substance.

Oliver McBurnie will partner up with him with the two more than capable of toying with a Fulham defence that has been hit for 11 goals.

Captain And Vice-Captain

Mitrovic’s two goals see him captain our team while Brewster is the vice-captain.

Fantasy Team

Areola, Bashan, Tete, Ampadu, Andre, John, Reed, Ruben, Mitrovic, Oliver, Rhian

Fantasy Team Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.