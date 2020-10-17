Shahbaz Ahmed catch: The 25-year old player proved his mettle in the field after conceding 18 runs in the two overs that he bowled.

During the 33rd match of the ongoing 13th season of the Indian Premier League between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore in Dubai, Royal Challengers Bangalore all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed put on display an exceedingly well fielding effort to dismiss Rajasthan Royals captain Jofra Archer.

It all happened on the second delivery of the last over when Smith hit Royal Challengers all-rounder Chris Morris towards the sweeper cover region to up the ante in the last over.

With the batsman not middling the ball as well as he would’ve liked, Ahmed sensed a catching opportunity. Fielding at sweeper cover in his debut IPL match, Ahmed ran backwards towards his right to time his dive to perfection and complete a fantastic catch.

Coming in to bat at No. 4 in the eighth over, Smith registered his eighth IPL half-century to power Royals to 177/6 in 20 overs. Leading from the front, the right-hand batsman top-scored for his team with 57 (36) with the help of six fours and a six.

After Smith won the toss and chose to bat, Rajasthan sent another novel opening pair in Robin Uthappa and Ben Stokes. Opening for the first time in IPL 2020, Uthappa played well for his 41 (22) with the help of seven fours and a six.

Morris, who opened the bowling for RCB alongside all-rounder Washington Sundar, was the pick of their bowlers with figures of 4-0-26-4. Morris’ victims included the likes of Stokes (15), Jos Buttler (24), Smith and Jofra Archer (2).

Shahbaz Ahmed catch

How Twitterati reacted:

From Tapan Memorial to Bengal to Rest of India to RCB & taking a brilliant catch to dismiss Steve Smith. What a story, Shahbaz Ahmed. Congratulations to @joydeepfive & the CAB team for helping in this amazing journey. — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) October 17, 2020

What a Brilliant Flying Catch at the boundary line by Shahbaz Ahmed on his debut. Smith’s knock comes to an end 🔥#RRvRCB — Yash 🇮🇳 #RCB (@CricFreakYash) October 17, 2020

That’s a seriously good catch Shahbaz ahmed — Prateek. (@Prateeeex_) October 17, 2020

