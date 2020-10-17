RR vs RCB Man of the Match: The wicket-keeper batsman from Royal Challengers Bangalore was awarded with the ‘Man of the Match’ award.

During the 33rd match of the ongoing 13th season of the Indian Premier League between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore in Dubai, Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Rajasthan Royals by 7 wickets to register their sixth victory in the season.

Winning the toss and electing to bat, Rajasthan captain Steven Smith led from the front to score 57 (36) with the help of six fours and a six to propel his team to 177/6 in 20 overs.

For RCB, all-rounder Chris Morris registered brilliant bowling figures of 4-0-26-2 to be the pick of their bowlers. Morris, who has been consistent in this IPL for Bangalore, dismissed batsmen namely Ben Stokes (15), Jos Buttler (24), Smith and Jofra Archer (2).

Other than Morris, spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was also among the wickets with bowling figures of 4-0-34-2.

RR vs RCB Man of the Match

While a 79-run partnership for the second wicket between opening batsman Devdutt Paddikal (35) and captain Virat Kohli (43) laid the foundation for Royal Challengers, it was wicket-keeper batsman AB de Villiers’ 37th IPL half-century which sealed the chase in the last over.

Having scored 55* (22) with the help of one four and six sixes in a match-winning 77-run partnership alongside Gurkeerat Singh Mann (19 not out) including three consecutive sixes off Royals pacer Jaydev Unadkat in the penultimate over, de Villiers was awarded the ‘Man of the Match’ award and rightly so.

“Extremely happy. I’m very very nervous and erratic [while chasing] and I get very stressed like any player. I want to perform for the team and show the owners I’m here for a good reason. And family, fans, and also for myself. Last game I didn’t perform my role as well as I should have, but this time I did.

“It’s a cat and mouse game, I always respect the bowlers. If they bowl well to me, they’ll have the upper hand. I didn’t hit even one of them [sixes] off the middle. When [Jaydev] Unadkat was bowling, I was looking leg-side but to be honest, I was nervous because I knew I had to hit it well. Luckily, I got a few away,” de Villiers said during the post-match presentation ceremony.