Thanks to the lack of top teams in the NFC East, the Philadelphia Eagles have an opportunity to win the division title and clinch a playoff spot — despite only having one win in their first five games of the season. Despite Philadelphia sitting a half game out of the division lead, the opportunity to retake first place in the division this week will be tough as the Baltimore Ravens head up I-95 for a huge interconference matchup. The Ravens defense is coming off a dominant performance over the Cincinnati Bengals as Baltimore is off to a 4-1 start for the first time since 2012 — the year the Ravens won the Super Bowl.

How will the Eagles’ banged-up offense perform against one of the top defenses in the NFL? Can Baltimore avoid a trap game in Philadelphia as the Ravens look to keep pace with the Pittsburgh Steelers in their chase for the AFC North title? We’ll find out soon, but here’s everything you need to know.

How to watch

Date: Sunday, Oct. 18 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania)

TV: CBS | Stream: CBS All Access

Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Eagles haven’t defeated the Ravens since 2012, but the teams have only met five times. Baltimore, in fact, has never defeated the Eagles in Philadelphia, but Sunday may be the Ravens best opportunity. The Ravens have a swarming defense that attacks the football, allowing the fewest points in the league and ranking third in takeaways. Baltimore’s defense is elite on the road, having a NFL-high seven defensive scores in road games since 2018 — while also leading the league with two defensive scores this year (home and road). The Ravens have also won eight consecutive road games, dating back to Week 5 of last season, averaging 33.6 points per game and allowing just 15.4 points during the stretch — the best in the league. Lamar Jackson has thrown 18 touchdowns to just five interceptions in Baltimore’s last eight road games, producing a 112.7 passer rating.

The Ravens are the league’s best road team, which makes the Eagles’ chance at an upset even more difficult. Philadelphia’s defensive line will play a huge factor in determining the outcome, as the Eagles are third in the NFL with 18 sacks and are tied for second — with the Ravens — in quarterback hits with 47. The Ravens have a top-five run defense, but Eagles running back Miles Sanders has the third-most rushing yards in the league (316) since making his season debut in Week 2. Baltimore’s offensive line has allowed just seven sacks on the year — tied for fifth-fewest in the NFL — while Philadelphia’s offensive line has allowed 13 sacks, which ranks amongst the bottom 10 teams in the league. Can the Eagles offensive line hold the relentless pressure of the Ravens defense? Can Baltimore contain Philadelphia’s pass rush similar to Pittsburgh last week?

If the Eagles are going to pull off the upset and keep Baltimore winless in Philadelphia, the defense will have to stop Jackson from taking over the game. Jackson had the third-lowest completion percentage in a game in his career in last week’s win over the Bengals, a team that took away running lanes by using a “bear” defense (defensive tackle lined up on the center while two other defensive tackles lined up in the B-gap) which forced Jackson to beat them with his arm. The Eagles have three defensive tackles they can play to make this work, but don’t have the linebacker personnel that can counter when the quarterback throws a crossing route for a big gain. Jackson will make enough plays for Baltimore to squeeze out a victory.

Pick: Ravens 24, Eagles 20

