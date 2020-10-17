USATSI



Aaron Rodgers has played at an MVP pace during the Green Bay Packers’ 4-0 start to the 2020 season, and he’s done it without a steady wide receiver corps, with both Davante Adams and Allen Lazard missing time with injuries. It turns out, however, that Adams might not be the only pass-catcher back on the field for the Packers this Sunday. Almost exactly 24 hours before its scheduled Week 6 kickoff against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the team has activated fellow receiver Equanimeous St. Brown from injured reserve.

The Packers designated St. Brown to return from IR on Monday, beginning a 21-day practice window for the third-year wideout, but coach Matt LaFleur said at the time he wanted to see how the receiver held up in practice before moving him to the active roster. The team’s decision to activate him, then, makes St. Brown eligible to play Sunday and suggests the receiver will, in fact, be part of Green Bay’s pass-catching group in Tampa.

A sixth-round draft pick of the Packers in 2018, St. Brown briefly flashed big-play ability as a rookie, averaging more than 15 yards per catch in 12 games during his first year with the team. He missed all of 2019, however, with a high-ankle sprain and has yet to play in 2020 due to a knee injury that landed him on IR — guaranteeing at least a three-week absence — in September.

Still, his presence alone would at least give Aaron Rodgers another option on the outside. No. 12 has found plenty of success leaning on tight end Robert Tonyan as of late, and Adams will be a welcome addition as he reclaims WR1 duties, but with Lazard still sidelined and reserves like Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Darrius Shepherd returning inconsistent results, St. Brown could have opportunities to see immediate action against the Buccaneers.