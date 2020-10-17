Lou Williams and Montrezl Harrell, two of the players reportedly unhappy about the preferential treatment to Leonard, have responded to the reports

The Clippers locker room seemed to be dysfunctional after they lost their second round series to the Nuggets. There were reports of Harrell berating Paul George for ‘never listening’.

The divide was laid bare to the media when George claimed that the team did not have the chemistry to win it all. He said this wasn’t a make-or-break year for the team.

Lou Williams and Montrezl Harrell call BS on The Athletic’s reports on locker room dysfunction

Two days ago, a report had claimed that Beverley, Williams and Harrell resented the preferential treatment given to Kawhi. They were said to be dubious about the load management leaves Kawhi got.

Both Lou Williams and Montrezl Harrell called out that report for not being factual on any front. Both Clippers stars confirmed through their Instagram stories that there was no issue with Kawhi Leonard in the Clippers locker room.

Lou Will and Trezz denies hating on Kawhi pic.twitter.com/izzM4HjAf8 — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) October 16, 2020

The kind of coverage the Clippers have gotten since the start of the NBA bubble has been anything but positive. Harrell and Williams were put in the line of fire for messing with the team’s rhythm by staying out of Disney World.

While neither of the duo were particularly impressive with their play, they also did not look like locker room problems. The media tends to hunt for narratives to back up realities, and they might have gone a tad too far on this occasion.

Alleging animosity in a locker room without a real source can backfire spectacularly on any publication. The trust that The Athletic has from its readers might take a significant hit in the wake of this incident.