Ken Blaze / USA TODAY Sports



The NFL hardly goes a day without battling some kind of COVID-19-related issue at this point in the 2020 season, but at least one anticipated matchup of Week 6 appears to be safe, at least for now. A day after star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was sent home with an illness and speculation arose regarding potential infections within the locker room, Beckham and the rest of the organization have tested negative for COVID-19, according to NFL Network, keeping Cleveland on track to visit the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. Still, Beckham Jr. remained away from the building on Friday, per Tom Pelissero, and his status for Sunday is currently unknown.

Browns facilities remain fully open, Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot reported Friday, after all players, staff and team personnel cleared the latest round of COVID testing. The team is scheduled to play Pittsburgh at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

In related news, the Indianapolis Colts completely shuttered their own practice facilities on Friday after learning that multiple individuals inside their building tested positive for the virus. Their Week 6 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals remains on the schedule as of now, however, as it was discovered the four positive tests were false positives. The Colts had begun working remotely earlier in the day after the initial announcement of positive tests, with questions quickly arising about the feasibility of their game against the Bengals occurring on Sunday.

Those false positive cases marked the first time the team had encountered a COVID-related issue since July, according to Pelissero. It’s unclear what caused the false positives, with ProFootballTalk speculating that multiple errors within the same batch of COVID tests speak to either “incompetence” in the testing process or outright “sabotage.”