The National Women’s Soccer League Fall Series concludes on Saturday. The final day of action sees the Orlando Pride and North Carolina Courage face off in the south pod. Orlando will host North Carolina in a game airing on CBS. The Pride are searching for their first Fall Series win and the Courage are eyeing a potential third-place finish in the Verizon Community Shield standings. Let’s take a look at everything you need to know about this final south pod showdown.

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, October 17 | Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

Location: Exploria Stadium — Orlando, Florida

TV: CBS | Live stream: CBS All Access

Storylines

Orlando Pride The Pride last faced the Courage in their opening Fall Series match. It was the first time the team had stepped on the pitch for competitive NWSL play in 2020, and it ended in a scoreless draw. The team is coming off of a recent loss against the Houston Dash where the Pride dropped a 2-1 result. Orlando was largely on the defensive side of things during the first half of the match, but Sydney Leroux kept the team in the game with a second-half goal. The team, which sat out of the Challenge Cup due to positive COVID-19 tests, is still in search of its first win in 2020.

North Carolina Courage: The Courage started the Fall Series with a number of opt outs from starters. The club is entering the match in sixth place in the standings, but could jump into the top three with a win and goal-heavy performance. The Courage have had a number of impact players on the squad to play through ilike USWNT defender Abby Dahlkemper and Lynn Williams, and they will likely lead the way again in this match against Orlando. It will also be a head-to-head between two top Brazil talents when Debinha lines up against Orlando midfielder Marta.

Game prediction

Courage will continue to have success on the pitch this season, but the win won’t be enough to lock up third place. Pick: Courage 2, Orlando 1