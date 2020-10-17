NFL fans had to wait longer than usual for Week 6 action, but there are a few potential playoff previews on the schedule for Sunday and Monday.
There are only two games in the late afternoon window, but a duel between Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady may just be the must-watch game of the week at 4:25 p.m. ET. There’s also an extra Monday game, as the Chiefs-Bills matchup originally scheduled for Thursday was pushed back.
Sunday, October 18th
Bears (4-1) at Panthers (3-2)
Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
Channel: FOX
Moneyline: Panthers -118 | Bears +100
Spread: Panthers -1
Point total: 44.5
Bengals (1-3-1) at Colts (3-2)
Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
Channel: FOX
Moneyline: Colts -385 | Bengals +300
Spread: Colts -7.5
Point total: 46.5
Lions (1-3) at Jaguars (1-4)
Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
Channel: FOX
Moneyline: Lions -159 | Jaguars +135
Spread: Lions -3
Point total: 54.5
Broncos (1-3) at Patriots (2-2)
Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
Channel: CBS
Moneyline: Patriots -435 | Broncos +8.5
Spread: Patriots -8.5
Point total: 44.5
Falcons (0-5) at Vikings (1-4)
Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
Channel: FOX
Moneyline: Vikings -200 | Falcons +170
Spread: VIkings -4
Point total: 53.5
Washington (1-4) at Giants (0-5)
Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
Channel: FOX
Moneyline: Giants -150 | WFT +125
Spread: Giants -3
Point total: 43.5
Ravens (4-1) at Eagles (1-3-1)
Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
Channel: CBS
Moneyline: Ravens -450 | Eagles +350
Spread: Ravens -9.5
Point total: 46.5
Browns (4-1) at Steelers (4-0)
Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
Channel: CBS
Moneyline: Steelers -200 | Browns +165
Spread: Steelers -3.5
Point total: 50.5
Texans (1-4) at Titans (4-0)
Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
Channel: CBS
Moneyline: Titans -200 | Texans +170
Spread: Titans -3.5
Point total: 53.5
Jets (0-5) at Dolphins (3-2)
Time: 4:05 p.m. ET
Channel: CBS
Moneyline: Dolphins -400 | Jets +310
Spread: Dolphins -9.5
Point total: 47.5
Packers (4-0) at Buccaneers (3-2)
Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
Channel: FOX
Moneyline: Packers -118 | Bucs +100
Spread: Packers -1
Point total: 55.5
Rams (4-1) at 49ers (2-3)
Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
Channel: NBC
Moneyline: Rams -154 | 49ers +130
Spread: Rams -3
Point total: 51.5
Monday, October 18th
Chiefs (4-1) at Bills (4-1)
Time: 5:00 p.m. ET
Channel: FOX/NFL Network
Moneyline: Chiefs -228 | Bills +190
Spread: Chiefs -4.5
Point total: 57.5
Cardinals (3-2) at Cowboys (2-3)
Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
Channel: ESPN
Moneyline: Cardinals -118 | Cowboys +100
Spread: Cardinals -1
Point total: 54.5
