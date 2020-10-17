NFL fans had to wait longer than usual for Week 6 action, but there are a few potential playoff previews on the schedule for Sunday and Monday.

There are only two games in the late afternoon window, but a duel between Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady may just be the must-watch game of the week at 4:25 p.m. ET. There’s also an extra Monday game, as the Chiefs-Bills matchup originally scheduled for Thursday was pushed back.

You can see our picks against the spread for Week 6 here, as well our three locks of the week.

READ: NFL Week 6 power rankings

All betting lines via BetMGM.

We occasionally recommend interesting products, services, and gaming opportunities. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. FTW operates independently, though, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

Sunday, October 18th

Bears (4-1) at Panthers (3-2)

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Channel: FOX

Moneyline: Panthers -118 | Bears +100

Spread: Panthers -1

Point total: 44.5

© Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Bengals (1-3-1) at Colts (3-2)

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Channel: FOX

Moneyline: Colts -385 | Bengals +300

Spread: Colts -7.5

Point total: 46.5

© AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

Lions (1-3) at Jaguars (1-4)

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Channel: FOX

Moneyline: Lions -159 | Jaguars +135

Spread: Lions -3

Point total: 54.5

© Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

Broncos (1-3) at Patriots (2-2)

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS

Moneyline: Patriots -435 | Broncos +8.5

Spread: Patriots -8.5

Point total: 44.5

© Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Falcons (0-5) at Vikings (1-4)

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Channel: FOX

Moneyline: Vikings -200 | Falcons +170

Spread: VIkings -4

Point total: 53.5

© Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Washington (1-4) at Giants (0-5)

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Channel: FOX

Moneyline: Giants -150 | WFT +125

Spread: Giants -3

Point total: 43.5

© Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Ravens (4-1) at Eagles (1-3-1)

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS

Moneyline: Ravens -450 | Eagles +350

Spread: Ravens -9.5

Point total: 46.5

© AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson

Browns (4-1) at Steelers (4-0)

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS

Moneyline: Steelers -200 | Browns +165

Spread: Steelers -3.5

Point total: 50.5

© AP Foto/Don Wright

Texans (1-4) at Titans (4-0)

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS

Moneyline: Titans -200 | Texans +170

Spread: Titans -3.5

Point total: 53.5

© Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Jets (0-5) at Dolphins (3-2)

Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS

Moneyline: Dolphins -400 | Jets +310

Spread: Dolphins -9.5

Point total: 47.5

© Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

Packers (4-0) at Buccaneers (3-2)

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Channel: FOX

Moneyline: Packers -118 | Bucs +100

Spread: Packers -1

Point total: 55.5

© Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Rams (4-1) at 49ers (2-3)

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Channel: NBC

Moneyline: Rams -154 | 49ers +130

Spread: Rams -3

Point total: 51.5

© Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Monday, October 18th

Chiefs (4-1) at Bills (4-1)

Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

Channel: FOX/NFL Network

Moneyline: Chiefs -228 | Bills +190

Spread: Chiefs -4.5

Point total: 57.5

© Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Cardinals (3-2) at Cowboys (2-3)

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN

Moneyline: Cardinals -118 | Cowboys +100

Spread: Cardinals -1

Point total: 54.5

© Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports