NEW Vs MUN Fantasy Team Prediction : Probable Playing 11 And Match Report: Newcastle United look to hurt a Manchester United side contributing nothing to the league.

Long gone are the cumbersome and tiresome talks of Ole being at the wheel. The tailend of Premier League 2019-20 was nothing but a traversity, a façade which has completely unravelled come the 2020-21 edition of the showpiece league.

Losing two of their opening three outings in the new season and just about surviving against Brighton, Manchester United have made for sitting ducks. The side was made a real mockery of by Tottenham the last time around in a match where they were wiped the floor with and walked all over.

Decimated 6-1 on the day, the defeat alluded towards the shambolic brand of football Manchester United play. And the club’s supporters have been equally appalling, all too willing to lap up the narrative of frugal signings to justify a bunch of players who have completely refused to punch above their weight.

Probable Winner

This side is one Newcastle United will be fully aware that they can end up clobbering today. The side has had a solid start to the league, trouncing Burnley 3-1 the last time around, a win they’ll be looking to build on come today.

And we envisage them making it two wins on the bounce as well with the team fully exploiting its opponent’s horrendous defence.

Probable Playing 11

Team News

Newcastle United feel the brunt of injuries with Martin, Matthew and Clark all set to sit out for the side today.

Martial was red carded against Tottenham which will see him skip this tie.

Newcastle United

Darlow, Manquillo, Lascelles, Fernandez, Lewis, Hendrick, Shelvey, Hayden, Saint-Maximin, Joelinton, Wilson

Manchester United

De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, Pogba, Matic, Greenwood, Mata, Fernandes, Rashford

Match Details

Premier League 2019-20

Match: Newcastle United Vs Manchester United

Date And Time: 18th October, Sunday- 12:30am IST

Venue: St. James Park, Newcastle

Television: Star Sports Select 2/HD

Top Goal Scorer

Newcastle United

Manchester United

Bygone Encounter

Newcastle United Vs Burnley: 3-1

Manchester United Vs Tottenham: 1-6

NEW Vs MUN Fantasy Team Picks

Goal-Keeper

A major cause of concern for Newcastle United ahead of the new season was compensating for the injured Martin, However it’s a problem which was quickly doused by Karl Darlow who not only filled in for Martin but emulated Martin’s fortitude and resillinace in goal.

Defenders

Frederico Fernandez has been the mainstay of Newcastle United’s defence this season. The CB has been sensational for his side, pulling in tackles and blocks at just the right moment to quash anything sent down his way.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka is yet to return for the side in the attacking front but his searing marches always see him find a place in the team’s attacking soirees. We have Harry Maguire who was embarrassed in the UNL after being red carded inside just 31 minutes complete the trio from the side.

Midfielders

Substituted at halftime against Tottenham after being involved in a fracas, Bruno Fernandes showed just how disruptive an element he is. However, he’s someone who keeps on engaging in his shenanigans unperturbed to earn penalties to see him be a part of our side.

Paul Pogba has been just horrid for his side. He’s been completely disinterested in working upon his game but a lack of better options see us stick with him for this one.

After struggling with an injury, Allan Saint-Maxim finally has a clean health of bill. And with a goal and assist the last time around, he makes for an instant pick for us, someone who can run rings around a paper thin setup.

Jeff Hendrick has the one goal and assist as well this season to see him wrap up the trio of picks from the side.

Strikers

In a Newcastle United side massively yearning for some kind of shot in the arm in attack, Callum Wilson’s addition was a welcome one. And he’s reposed the faith the club has put in him as well, showing why the team moved for his services with four goals already.

Marcus Rashford with the one goal lines up from the opposition along with Mason Greenwood.

Captain And Vice-Captain

The two goals for Bruno see him be our captain for today while Wilson is the vice-captain.

Fantasy Team

Darlow, Frederico, Aaron, Maguire, Bruno, Paul., Jeff, Allan, Mason, Marcus, Wilson

Note: For Updated teams after the lineup announcement, join The SportsRush Premium on our mobile app.

Fantasy Team Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.