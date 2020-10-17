Mortal Kombat’s youtube channel recently released a gameplay video of its latest fighter “Rain”. From the looks of it, Rain looks pretty gnarly and has some pretty slick moves in his arsenal.

Here are the outtakes from the video.

Here is all you need to know about Rain.

Rain was introduced as a palette swap and a Red Herring in Ultimate Mortal Kombat. A palette swap is basically changing the colour palettes of characters rather than fashioning them a new character model.

He then became playable in Mortal Kombat Trilogy and Mortal Kombat: Armageddon as well as in the 2011 Mortal Kombat reboot.

Rain hails from a land called Edenia just like Kitana and Jade but unlike both of them, he serves the evil emperor Shao Kahn. He is most prominently known from Armageddon, in which it is revealed that he is, in fact, a Demigod.

To know more about Rain’s backstory and creation, check out his Wikipedia page.

Rain still has his signature Roundhouse Kick!

Well, for starters, you can get to see Rain in Mortal Kombat 11 graphics and he honestly looks amazing. He can be seen donning his trust Holy Leaf Blades and effectively maiming his opponents with it. A lot of his moves were showcased and from the looks of it, he is still largely a weather-based fighter.

Rain uses his skills to sweep away enemies with moderately sized waves that he summons. He also summons a rain cloud (no pun intended) to shock his enemies with purple lightning.

He is able to transform into a body of water and can use it to quickly appear behind opponents and can also use it as a defensive move and not be affected by enemies’ attacks.

His arsenal includes his signature roundhouse kick as well as an awesome finisher that involves a water blade cleaving his opponents in multiple pieces.

To know more about Rain, check out Mortal Kombat’s youtube video!