One of the most important at-bats of the 2020 MLB playoffs may end up being a battle between Will Smiths.

With the Dodgers trailing 2-1 in the top of the 6th inning, Los Angeles catcher Will Smith came to the plate to face Atlanta pitcher Will Smith with two runners on and two outs. Smith, the pitcher, got Smith, the batter, in an 0-2 hole thanks to a questionable strike two call, but the Dodgers’ Smith patiently took three consecutive balls looking to extend the at-bat.

With his first swing of the 6-pitch faceoff, Smith launched a season-saving three-run shot to left field to give the Dodgers a 4-2 lead.