The 2020 MLB Playoffs have already been unlike any other with the extended format and bubbles to protect against the coronavirus. On Friday night, both the NLCS and ALCS were extended — providing even more excitement. The Astros have erased a 3-0 deficit to force a Game 7 and the Dodgers survived to see Game 6 with a win over the Braves. With big money on the line in MLB daily Fantasy tournaments on FanDuel and DraftKings, DFS players will be scouring the MLB DFS player pool on Saturday in search of value.

Walker Buehler, Max Fried, Lance McCullers and Charlie Morton are the four expected starting pitchers. Choosing which pitchers to roll with in your MLB DFS lineups will be critical. But which position players can provide a boost with four expensive starting pitching options. And are there any role players in position for a game-changing performance? Before locking in any MLB DFS picks for Saturday on sites like FanDuel or DraftKings, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, stacks and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

When it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book “Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune” as a top MLB DFS player, McClure’s proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

His model led him to some massive returns from his MLB DFS picks in 2019, producing daily Fantasy baseball lineups on SportsLine that returned as much as 30x. He also finished in the top 1 percent of tournaments four times and the top 0.1 percent of tournaments twice last season.

On Friday, McClure had Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager as one of his top MLB DFS picks. The result: Seager hit a pair of home runs to help keep the Dodgers alive — returning over 40 points on DraftKings and nearly 6x on investment.

Now, with the 2020 MLB Playoffs continuing on Saturday, Oct. 17, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

McClure’s top MLB DFS picks for Oct. 17

One of McClure’s top MLB DFS picks for Saturday is Rays outfielder Austin Meadows at $3,600 on DraftKings and $3,300 on FanDuel. After making his first MLB All-Star team and even earning a few MVP votes (he finished 14th), Meadows had a tough go of it in 2020. He tested positive for coronavirus early in the year and finished the year with a .205/.296/.371 slash line.

So far this postseason, he’s just 4-for-31, but he does have a couple of home runs and a .111 BABIP says that he’s due for some better fortune the longer that the Rays stay alive. He’ll face righty Lance McCullers on Saturday and Meadows’ OPS is 79 points higher against right-handed pitching than left-handed pitching.

Another pick he likes: Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager ($4,200 on FanDuel, $5,200 on DraftKings). Seager had a monster season with a .307/.358/.585 slash line and 15 home runs with 40 RBIs and he’s been even better so far in the 2020 MLB Playoffs.

After hitting a pair of home runs in the win on Friday night, Seager has a 1.529 OPS with four home runs and 10 RBIs in the NLCS alone. On the postseason as a whole, he’s 13-for-38 with five home runs and 14 RBIs. He’s also stolen a base and you’ll want him in your MLB DFS lineups while he’s hot.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for Oct. 17

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Saturday. The stars are aligning for him to return tournament-winning value and he comes at a price that won’t break the bank. You can only see who it is here.

So what are the top MLB DFS picks for Saturday? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure’s complete player pools and picks for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on MLB DFS.