MI vs KXIP Head to Head Records: The SportsRush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for the 36th match of IPL 2020.

The 36th match of the ongoing 13th season of the Indian Premier League between will be played between Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab in Dubai tomorrow.

As of now, both the teams are at the contrasting end of the points table. Having won six and lost just two out of their eight IPL 2020 matches, Indians are the current table-toppers. Kings XI, on the other hand, are reeling at the bottom on the back of six losses in eight matches.

While a victory will further strengthen Mumbai’s chances of entering the playoffs, a victory for Punjab will prevent them from dropping out of the race to qualify for the next round.

MI vs KXIP Head to Head Records

Total number of matches played: 25

Matches won by MI: 14

Matches won by KXIP: 11

Matched played in India: 22 (MI 12, KXIP 10)

Matches played in UAE: 1 (MI 1, KXIP 0)

MI average score against KXIP: 163

KXIP average score against MI: 166

Most runs for MI: 464 (Kieron Pollard)

Most runs for KXIP: 306 (Lokesh Rahul)

Most wickets for MI: 14 (Jasprit Bumrah)

Most wickets for KXIP: 6 (Mohammed Shami)

Most catches for MI: 14 (Kieron Pollard)

Most catches for KXIP: 3 (Lokesh Rahul and Mandeep Singh)

The last time when MI and KXIP had locked horns against each other was in the first week of October in IPL 2020. After Kings XI captain Lokesh Rahul won the toss and chose to bowl, Indians posted a formidable 191/4 in 20 overs after their captain Rohit Sharma led from the front to score 70 (45) including eight fours and three sixes.

More than Sharma, a 23-ball 67-run unbeaten partnership between Kieron Pollard (47 not out) and Hardik Pandya (30 not out) ended up becoming the difference between the two teams. In response, Kings XI could only manage 143/8 in 20 overs.