MI vs KXIP Fantasy Prediction: Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab – 18 October 2020 (Dubai). The top of the table side will take on against the bottom-placed side in this interesting encounter.

Mumbai Indians will take on Kings XI Punjab in the league match of IPL 2020 aka Indian Premier League which will be played at the Zayed Stadium in Dubai.

Mumbai Indians have been absolutely brilliant in the tournament and have won six of their eight games in the tournament so far. The form of Quinton de Kock has been excellent for this side and the bowling department is performing really well as a unit. This team looks the most stable in the tournament and are on a brilliant run.

Kings XI Punjab, on the other hand, finally registered a victory in their last game and they need to continue their form to maintain their playoff chances. The arrival of Chris Gayle proved to be vital for this team whereas the form of Rahul & Mayank is also brilliant. However, this team needs to keep their cool in pressure situations. This is going to be another Do or Die game for the side.

Pitch Report – This pitch has been decent enough for the batting in the first innings whereas it gets a little slower in the 2nd innings. The average 1st innings batting score in IPL 2020 in Dubai is 177.

Total IPL 2020 Games Played: 14; Batting 1st Won: 12; Batting 2nd Won: 2

Match Details :

Time:- 7.30 PM, Live on Star Sports Network

Probable XI for both sides:-

Mumbai Indians – Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Trent Boult, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah.

Kings XI Punjab – KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Murugan Ashwin, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammad Shami, Ravi Bishnoi.

Clean-Hitters in the Team

Mumbai Indians – Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock, and Kieron Pollard.

Kings XI Punjab – KL Rahul, Nicholas Pooran, and Chris Gayle.

Death Overs Specialist Bowlers

Mumbai Indians – Jasprit Bumrah.

Kings XI Punjab – Mohammad Shami.

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock, Jasprit Bumrah, Mayank Agarwal, and Rohit Sharma.

MI vs KXIP Team Wicket-Keepers

KL Rahul (Price 11) and Quinton de Kock (Price 9) will be the wicket-keepers of our squad. Rahul is the highest scorer of the tournament and has scored 448 runs at an average of 74.67 whereas Quinton has scored three half-centuries in the last four games and has been playing with a brilliant strike-rate. Both of them are genuine match-winners and are in a wonderful form as well.

MI vs KXIP Team Batsmen

Rohit Sharma (Price 10.5) and Suryakumar Yadav (Price 9) will be our batsmen from the Mumbai Indians. Rohit is struggling to find his rhythm at the moment but he is a world-class player and has scored a couple of half-centuries in the tournament whereas Surya is in a really good form and has scored a couple of fifties in the last three games. Both of them are brilliant players.

Mayank Agarwal (Price 9.5) and Chris Gayle (Price 9) will be our batsmen from the Kings XI Punjab. Mayank has been batting beautifully in this tournament and has scored 382 runs at an average of 47.75, he is the 2nd highest run-scorer whereas the “Universe Boss” announced his arrival in style by scoring a half-century in his first game of the tournament. Both of them are in good form.

MI vs KXIP Team All-Rounders

Krunal Pandya (Price 8.5) will be our all-rounder from the Mumbai Indians. Pandya is picked over Pollard as Polly doesn’t bowl much and his batting is also not confirmed whereas Pandya will bowl his full quota of overs.

MI vs KXIP Team Bowlers

Jasprit Bumrah (Price 9) and Rahul Chahar (Price 8) will be our bowlers from the Mumbai Indians. Bumrah has been terrific in the tournament and has picked 12 wickets whereas Chahar has also picked 9 wickets in his bowling. Both of them are bowling really well and are genuine wicket-takers.

Ravi Bishnoi (Price 8.5) and Murugan Ashwin (Price 8) will be our bowlers from the Kings XI Punjab. Bishnoi has been bowling really well and has picked eight wickets in the tournament whereas Ashwin has taken the maximum advantage of the opportunities he has got. Both of these spinners are expected to play a big role in this game.

Match Prediction: Mumbai Indians will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + Quinton de Kock and Mayank Agarwal

