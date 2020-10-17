MCI Vs ARS Fantasy Team, Probable Playing 11 And Match Report: Manchester City continue throwing water at their never ending defensive problems

Ruben Dias’ arrival at Manchester City now takes up City’s spending on defensive names to over 300 million since Pep’s arrival at the side. Hilariously, despite all the money he’s had at his disposal, the Spaniard has completely failed to better a defence which has only worsened since he’s taken over charge of the side.

These defensive plights saw them concede the Premier League trophy to Liverpool last season and as things are ongoing in Premier League 2020-21, things haven’t gotten any better for the club. The same contentious calamitous defence has been on show once again, a plight which sees the club with the meagre one win in three outings.

The side was extremely fortuitous to veer clear of a second defeat on the bounce the last time around. Their botched defence was put to the sword by a Leeds United side who not only pushed City hard, matching them every step of the way but threatened to steal a win from the showdown as well.

Probable Winner

Where City are yet to get their house in order, Arsenal on the other hand are on a clear uptick. The side finds itself in 4th spot with three wins from four encounters, form which clearly alluded towards the kind of impact Arteta has had on the side.

Taking on a City side he was previously a part of, Arteta will be eagerly anticipating today’s outing. This is a personal scrimmage for him, one where he knows even a draw would go a long way in determining Arsenal’s season in this edition.

This will be a closely contested affair, one where City’s attack should manage to overpower Arsenal.

Probable Playing 11

Team News

Oleksandr, Sergio and Jesus are still struggling with injuries for City.

Arsenal are yet again riddled with injuries Gabriel, Mustafi, Calum and Emile all out for the team.

Manchester City

Ederson, Walker, Dias, Laporte, Mendy, Fernandinho, Rodri, Mahrez, De Bruyne, Foden, Sterling

Arsenal

Leno, Holding, Gabriel, Tierney, Bellerin, Xhaka, Elneny, Maitland-Niles, Willian, Lacazette, Aubameyang

Match Details

Premier League 2019-20

Match: Manchester City Vs Arsenal

Date And Time: 17th October, Saturday- 10:00pm IST

Venue: Etihad Stadium, Manchester

Television: Star Sports Select 2/HD

Top Goal Scorer

Manchester City

Arsenal

Bygone Encounter

Leeds United Vs City: 1-1

Arsenal Vs Sheffield United: 2-1

MCI Vs ARS Fantasy Team Picks

Goal-Keeper

Ever since the onset of the foregone season, Bernd Leno has emerged as one of the safest pair of gloves. He’s refused to let anything go through him, a shot stopper who has waged a lone battle for Arsenal defensively.

Defenders

Having conceded seven goals in three outings, its clear that City haven’t improved in the slightest bit when it comes to the defensive side of the game. Despite that, we’ll still be opting for a trio from their side for this one given Arsenal’s own defensive predicaments.

We begin with CB Ruben Dias, a player who could finally be the answer to City’s agonising defence. He was solid for the side in his debut against Leeds United, a player who played a crucial role in staving off wave after wave of attacks directed his way.

Joining up is CB Aymeric Laporte and Kyle Walker who has the ability to work the flanks and be involved in the side’s attacking sorties.

Midfielders

With Kevin and Jesus both set to miss out on today’s encounter, all the onus of scoring will lie faulty on Riyadh Mahrez. He’s shown he’s someone who can more than fill in for the injured names with the one goal and one assist, figures he can easily add to today.

Phil Foden has scored on the one occasion as well to see him form the one-two of attacking names from the side with CDM Rodrigo Hernandez wrapping up our triad from the side. Elsewhere, Arsenal will see Dani Ceballos make a foray into our side with the midfielder making full use of his sprawling skill set to keep the ball moving quickly for the side.

Strikers

Alexandre Lacazette couldn’t have dreamt up a better start to the new season. After being left out in the cold last term as he failed to conjure up a goal to his name, he’s scored thrice for the side already to make him a must have pick.

Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang with the one goal and one assist was an instant pick for us as well while the one goal and one assist for Raheem Sterling will see him represent us from City.

Captain And Vice-Captain

The one goal and one assist they both have hit see Mahrez and Sterling be our captain and vice-captain respectively.

Fantasy Team

Leno, Walker, Dias, Laporte, Mahrez, Rodrigo, Dani, Foden, Sterling, Lacazette, Aubameyang

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.