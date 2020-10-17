The Jacksonville Jaguars will take on the Detroit Lions at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at TIAA Bank Field. Jacksonville is 1-4 overall and 1-1 at home, while Detroit is 1-3 overall and 1-1 on the road. The Jags close their practice facility on Saturday following a positive COVID-19 test for a practice squad player, but this game is expected to be held as scheduled.

Detroit is favored by three points in the latest Jaguars vs. Lions odds from William Hill, and the over-under is set at 54.5. Before entering any Lions vs. Jaguars picks, you’ll want to see the NFL predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,500 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception five-plus years ago. It’s off to a strong 10-5 roll on top-rated picks this season. The model enters Week 6 on an incredible 106-70 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch in three of the past four years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 95 percent of CBS Sports office pool players three times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has set its sights on Jaguars vs. Lions. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NFL betting lines for Lions vs. Jaguars:

Jaguars vs. Lions spread: Jaguars +3

Jaguars vs. Lions over-under: 54.5 points

Jaguars vs. Lions money line: Jacksonville +140, Detroit -160

What you need to know about the Jaguars

The Jaguars lost to the Houston Texans this past Sunday, 30-14. This the first time since 2015 that the Jaguars have started 1-4. Gardner Minshew passed for two TDs and 301 yards on 49 attempts. He has three TD passes and a 105-plus rating in two of his past three games at home. Minshew is one of four NFL quarterbacks with 1,400-plus passing yards (1,439) and 10 TD passes. His top wide receiver, D.J. Chark, is questionable because of an ankle injury.

James Robinson had 70 scrimmage yards last week. He has 100-plus scrimmage yards in three of his past four games. Robinson leads all rookies with 516 scrimmage yards and is tied for the lead with three rushing TDs this season. Laviska Shenault led the team with seven catches for 79 yards last week. He leads AFC rookies in catches (23) and receiving yards (270) this season. Myles Jack has 11-plus tackles in his past two home games.

What you need to know about the Lions

Detroit is coming off a bye week. The Lions lost 35-29 to the New Orleans Saints two weeks ago. Matthew Stafford has thrown for two-plus TD passes in his last three road games. He has 2,435 pass yards (304.4 per game) and 10 TDs vs. two INTs in eight career starts vs. AFC South teams. After missing the first two games of the season, Kenny Golladay scored in Weeks 3 and 4. He has caught a TD pass in his last three road games.

Adrian Peterson had his first rushing TD of the season in Week 4. He ranks fourth in NFL history in rushing TDs (112) and fifth in rushing yards (14,461). D’Andre Swift had his first career receiving TD in Week 4. He has 50-plus scrimmage yards in two of his past three games. T.J. Hockenson caught his second TD pass of the season in Week 4.

How to make Jaguars vs. Lions picks

The model has simulated Jaguars vs. Lions 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning under on the total, and it’s also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Jaguars vs. Lions? And which side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Lions vs. Jaguars spread to jump on Sunday, all from the model that enters Week 6 of the NFL season on an incredible 106-70 roll.