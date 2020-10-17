Reports say that multiple teams are looking to acquire Kyle Kuzma from the Los Angeles Lakers this offseason.

The NBA trade rumor mill has been working overtime this offseason as there have been reports circulating mainly around the 2020 NBA Champions either acquiring stars or letting go of players from their current roster.

Previously it was Chris Paul who was included in rumors to go to La La Land and then Bradley Beal but now, it is being reported that Lakers 3rd year player, Kyle Kuzma has a significant amount of interest from teams around the league.

Will Kyle Kuzma be traded away from the Lakers?

Even though the Los Angeles Lakers are coming off of a championship season, multiple NBA analysts and reporters are claiming that the Lakers roster is far from completed.

This includes the likes of the Ringer’s Chris Vernon and Undisputed’s very own Shannon Sharpe who actually said that he would trade away Kuzma in a heartbeat.

Now, reports have come in that multiple teams are interested in acquiring the 25 year old during this offseason.

The trade market will be extremely active for the Lakers if they decide to explore trading Kyle Kuzma, reports The Athletic. — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) October 15, 2020

It is still unknown if the Lakers will make him available on the trade market but if they want to attract stars to the City of Angels, letting go of some players with cap holds might be the move.

How has Kyle Kuzma performed for the Los Angeles this past season?

Kuzma was coming off a career year in 2018-19 as he averaged 18.7 ppg and 5.5 rebounds per game while shooting 45% from the field.

With the acquisition of Anthony Davis in the 2019 offseason, Kuzma’s role was reduced and ended up averaging a mere 12.8 ppg on 43% from the field.

He is undoubtedly the most talented player on the Lakers roster not named LeBron James or Anthony Davis so it will be interesting to see if the Lakers front office decides to part ways with him, as they did with Lonzo Ball, Josh Hart, and Brandon Ingram last year.