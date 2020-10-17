Sergio Aguero becomes the latest football star to form an Esports team. He forms a team called KRU Esports to be based in Argentina and Spain.

Aguero joins the list of his fellow professionals Antoine Griezmann, Mesut Ozil, Christian Pulisic and many more to be owner or part of Esports organisations. KRU Esports will be based in Barcelona and Argentina.

Aguero is also the owner and CEO of the newly formed team. The aim of KRU is to take part first in FIFA and later expand to other games like Counterstrike, League of legends, etc.

Sergio Aguero: Football star to Esports CEO –

The lockdown was very productive and fun for Manchester City’s star striker Sergio Aguero. He started streaming while playing FIFA and some of his clips are simply hilarious. His Twitch channel regularly gets thousands of views. Sergio also calls up some of his football friends while live streaming.

Most notably calling Lionel Messi while doing so. It was a natural progression for him to either start or be a part of an Esports organisation. Fans will be eager to see him in the role of a CEO now.

KRU Esports: What we know so far –

In an interview on his twitch channel, Aguero revealed that KRU Esports will focus on FIFA 21 first. With a roster to be announced as early as November this year. The organization’s reveal trailer also teases the possibility of KRU Esports expanding to titles like Rocket League, VALORANT, Fortnite amongst many others.

The official website shows the full statement by organisation. Lionel Messi congralated KRU in a video message and wished them luck for the future. With two bases in Spain and Argentina, KRU will look to bridge the gap between Europe and the Americas.

What did Aguero say about KRU –

In a statement on the organisation’s website Aguero had this to say -” I want everyone who enters KRÜ to love what they do, to feel comfortable. To encourage them and help them realize their dreams. What we do gives us the opportunity to make many people happy and I really like that. I want more people in the world to know this and to have fun like me.”

With the addition of Aguero, the host of sports personalities and football stars are buying into the Esports Industry. KRU Esports are bound to catch headlines as more news comes in about the organisation.