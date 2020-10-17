KHP vs SIN Fantasy Prediction: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Sindh – 17 October 2020 (Multan)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will take on Sindh in the Semi-Final game of the National T20 Cup 2020 which will be played at the Multan International Stadium in Multan. The domestic T20 cup of Pakistan is here with almost all the major stars participating in the tournament and this promises to be a brilliant tournament.

Both teams won five games each in the league stages and they are finally here in the semi-final game of the tournament. The bowling line-up of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is one of the strongest in the tournament and has been lethal whereas the Sindh side has been a good all-round side. This is going to be a good game to watch out.

Pitch Report – The pitch is going to favour the batsmen with absolutely no help for the bowlers. Teams should target 180 runs on this wicket.

Match Details :

Time:- 8.00 PM, Live on Star Sports Network

Probable XI for both sides:-

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa – Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Rizwan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Haris, Musadiq Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi, Usman Shinwari, Wahab Riaz, Imran Khan.

Sindh – Khurram Manzoor, Sharjeel Khan, Saud Shakeel, Azam Khan, Sarfraz Ahmed, Danish Aziz, Hasan Khan, Sohail Khan, Anwar Ali, Ghulam Mudassar, Mohammad Hasnain.

NOTE:- All the stats mentioned are of T20 games.

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Shoaib Malik, Shaheen Afridi, and Faheem Ashraf.

KHP vs SIN Team Wicket-Keeper

Mohammad Haris (Price 8) will be our wicket-keeper. Haris opened in the last game and played a brilliant knock of 79 runs in the last game. He is a good pick to manage the credits as well in this game.

KHP vs SIN Team Batsmen

Khurram Manzoor (Price 10) and Azam Khan (Price 9) will be our batsmen from Sindh. Khurram has been the major batting pillar of the side and has been really good in the tournament so far. He played a brilliant inning of 49 runs in the last game as well whereas Azam has also been good and has scored 102 runs in the last couple of innings. Both of them are run-scorers.

Fakhar Zaman (Price 9.5) and Shoaib Malik (Price 9) will be our batsmen from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Zaman has been the best batsman of the side and has scored three half-centuries in the tournament whereas Malik has been decent with both bat and the ball. Both of them are International level players are in a good form as well.

KHP vs SIN Team All-Rounders

Anwar Ali (Price 9.5) and Danish Aziz (Price 8.5) will be our all-rounders from Sindh. Ali has scored 127 runs and has picked 14 wickets in the tournament whereas Aziz has scored 91 runs and has picked 3 wickets in the last three games. Both of them are really good players.

KHP vs SIN Team Bowlers

Sohail Khan (Price 9.5) will be our bowler from Sindh. Khan is the best bowler of this side and has picked 15 wickets in the tournament so far. He has been really good with the bat as well.

Shaheen Afridi (Price 9.5), Wahab Riaz (Price 9), and Usman Khan-Shinwari (Price 8.5) will be our bowlers from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Afridi has been spitting fire at the moment and has picked 16 wickets in the tournament so far whereas Riaz picked a fifer in the last league game. Shinwari, on the other hand, has picked 7 wickets in the 5 games he has played in the tournament. This trio is one of the best in the tournament and all of them are wicket-takers.

Match Prediction: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Anwar Ali and Shaheen Afridi

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + Wahab Riaz and Fakhar Zaman

