Jared Dudley is making the news lately following his appearances on podcasts all over town. He claimed the Clippers didn’t want to be in the bubble on Complex Sports’ podcast yesterday.

Dudley played no more than garbage time minutes for the Lakers this past season. But he was a glue guy in the James Jones mould, the kind that LeBron has always wanted on his teams.

Of late, Dudley has been letting his feelings known about the Clippers players. He revealed that the Lakers were laughing at the Clippers when they got knocked out of the playoffs.

Jared Dudley speaks up about Clippers’ troubles and Kawhi wearing a crown

Dudley says the Battle for LA was supposed to be the series to define Kawhi and LeBron’s legacies.

“We wanted the Clippers, they wanted us. This was supposed to be the series to define the legacy.”

“We knew the Clippers didn’t wanna be in this bubble. They way they talked, the way they acted, we knew. It shows the disconnection between the talent they had from top to bottom, roster-wise, but no real chemistry.”

“I just had a problem with Kawhi coming in, having a crown in the commercials.” Dudley said, also implying that the entire Lakers roster was largely motivated by that commercial.

According to Jared Dudley on this Load Management podcast, this Laker season doesn’t happen without him. Lol. Says he’s the reason Markieff Morris decided to join the Lakers. — L.Z Hunter (@_OfficialProta) October 15, 2020

New pod is live. Championship episode with Jared Dudley where he talked about the title, the Clippers, and the Lakers plan to repeat. Plus, all week 6 NFL ATS picks and best bets. Sub, rate, download https://t.co/47NqVnThYb — Football Chopz (@Pchopz_) October 15, 2020

There is no doubt that this Clippers slander will continue for a while. They were blown up to be the biggest title challengers, and they came a cropper against those expectations.