The Buffalo Bills are the talk of the AFC East thanks to their hot 4-1 start, and the New England Patriots just might be back in the conversation with Cam Newton and Stephon Gilmore among those back at practice for Bill Belichick in the lead-up to Week 6. But don’t forget about the Miami Dolphins, either! Brian Flores’ squad is under .500 through five games, but ever since a 10-point loss at the hands of New England in Week 1, Miami has gone toe to toe with the Bills and Seattle Seahawks, plus rolled over both the Jacksonville Jaguars and, more impressively, the San Francisco 49ers. They, to put it simply, aren’t dead yet.

And while no wins are guaranteed in the NFL, they’ve got a prime opportunity to advance to 3-3 and stay right in the thick of the AFC East race this Sunday, when they play host to the New York Jets. The latter, of course, can be counted out of the East now that they’ve all but embraced a rebuild under the hapless direction of coach Adam Gase. Winless through five weeks and without starting quarterback Sam Darnold, the Jets cut ties with Le’Veon Bell this week and, in doing so, ensured their “offense” will have at least one more play-maker out of commission for the long haul.

Is this Sunday’s clash between the two sides a surefire rout for Miami? Or can Gase squeeze any semblance of life from this defeated New York team — and perhaps stave off speculation of his future for one more week? We’ll find out soon enough. In the meantime, here’s everything you need to know to prepare yourself for the Week 6 rivalry:

How to watch

Date: Sunday, Oct. 18 | Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

Location: Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Florida)

TV: CBS | Stream: CBS All Access

Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

Divisional games are always unpredictable, but is anyone even remotely scared of the Jets right now? Gase insists he’ll continue calling plays for New York, which bodes well for everyone set to play them. Meanwhile, Darnold will be replaced by Joe Flacco for a second straight week, which frankly would’ve been close to a death knell for this club even if it weren’t missing all kinds of talent at the other offensive skill positions. Maybe, just maybe, the Dolphins will slip up and blow it, though?

Not likely. Ryan Fitzpatrick is prone to multiple-turnover games, but even if he throws his way into trouble in this one, there’s no reason to believe Flacco and Co. are capable of capitalizing. And he figures to air it out at home, with Devante Parker, Preston Williams and Mike Gesicki all primed for big performances against a depleted secondary that looked competent (barely) only against the declining arm of Philip Rivers. There’s a reason oddsmakers like Miami to win by at least two scores. The Jets are just that bad.

Pick: Dolphins 34, Jets 15

Check out CBSSports.com for even more expert predictions on this game and the rest of Week 6.