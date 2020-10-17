Just over 24 hours before the scheduled start of their Week 6 game against the Detroit Lions, the Jacksonville Jaguars have sent home all coaches, players and team personnel after a member of their practice squad tested positive for COVID-19. The team announced Saturday that it discovered the case on Friday night, then reconfirmed the results before taking the “precautionary measure” to work remotely ahead of Sunday’s home matchup.

The NFL has not made any changes to Jacksonville’s game with the Lions, however, and the Jaguars said Saturday they plan to play it as scheduled. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, everyone in the Jags organization received additional rapid-result COVID tests on Saturday in response to the precautionary closure, with “no impact expected on Sunday’s game.”

Jacksonville’s positive test comes just a day after the NFL encountered several other COVID-related issues across the league.

Not long after multiple postponements of Tennessee Titans games thanks to Tennessee’s early-season outbreak, the New England Patriots cancelled their Friday practice because of an additional COVID case in their building; although the Pats are expected to play against the Denver Broncos on Sunday, that game has already been pushed back a week. Earlier Friday, the Indianapolis Colts shut down their practice facilities — but later reopened them — as a result of four false positive tests. The Atlanta Falcons, meanwhile, fully reopened their complex after a brief shutdown stemming from multiple positive COVID tests.