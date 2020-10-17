Bradley Beal dismissed talks of a trade to LeBron James’s Lakers in his latest interview. The All Star said he wishes to retire as a Wizard, pointing to how rare that is.

Bradley Beal has every reason to be aggrieved with the media. He was excluded from All-NBA recognition for the first time in his career this year despite finishing second on the scoring charts.

The Wizards have been one of the worst injury-hit teams in the league over the past couple of seasons. John Wall missed the entire 2019-20 season and much of the 2018-19 season with an Achilles tear.

Bradley Beal wishes to retire with the Washington Wizards

One of the most dynamic guards in the league today, Beal has a whole assortment of scoring moves to profit from. The 6’3″ shooting guard had to carry the offensive load for the Wizards all through the season with John Wall out of the picture.

While speaking about the Lakers trade rumor, Beal said that he wanted to stay in Washington and win there. He felt like the team and the organisation had it in them to attract stars.

Bradley Beal says he wants to finish his career with the Wizards “I want to win and we got to win. And I know we can win. I know it’s a place where we can win and I know it’s a place where we can get guys to come here to win.” (Via @hoopshype ) pic.twitter.com/jlz3KEbdDR — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) October 16, 2020

The Washington Wizards have only made the playoffs in 3 of the last 6 seasons. They were once tipped to be the biggest threat to LeBron James’ Cavs teams, but came up short of the Conference Finals in 2017.

Many experts believe the Clippers erred in pursuing the trade for Paul George last summer, insisting they should have landed Beal instead.

The rumors linking Beal to the Lakers caught fire when it was revealed that he’d bought a new home in Los Angeles recently.