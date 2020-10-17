Spencer Dinwiddie opens up about his role on the Brooklyn Nets next season; calls himself the Draymond Green of the Nets.

With the 2019-20 NBA season commencing this past week, teams around the league have started to prepare for the upcoming 2020-21 NBA season.

Some teams like the Houston Rockets and the 76ers have fired their head coaches and others have hired new ones.

Among these teams is the Brooklyn Nets who have signed Steve Nash to be the new head coach of their team. With this new coaching hire, comes a lot of change. So when asked about how these changes may affect guard Spencer Dinwiddie, he delves deep into the topic.

Spencer Dinwiddie calls himself the ‘glue guy’ for the Nets.

In Dinwiddie’s latest appearance on The Jump, he was asked about what he thought his role would be coming into next season and Spencer said, “I view myself, if we’re going with the Golden State model, as the Draymond Green, the glue.”

Spencer Dinwiddie will hold everyone together 💪 pic.twitter.com/c4CJf2wd3Z — Nets Nation (@NetsNationCP) October 17, 2020

To back up his Draymond Green comparision, he said, “Sometimes I get 10 boards, sometimes I get 10 assists, sometimes I score more.”

He continued on by saying, “We don’t know who’s going to start and who’s coming off the bench but we have the greatest scorer of all time(Kevin Durant).”

How has Spencer Dinwiddie performed for the Brooklyn Nets?

Spencer Dinwiddie has been with the Brooklyn Nets since the 2016-17 season and has been an all around solid player for the Nets.

He had his best season to date this past season as he put up averages of nearly 21 ppg and 7 assists in 31 minutes of play.

Spencer did not hit the hardwood for the Nets in the Bubble as he had tested positive for COVID-19 prior to the team leaving for Orlando.