Who’s Playing

Atlanta @ Minnesota

Current Records: Atlanta 0-5; Minnesota 1-4

What to Know

The Atlanta Falcons need to shore up a defense that is allowing 32.2 points per matchup before their contest on Sunday. They will take on the Minnesota Vikings at 1 p.m. ET at U.S. Bank Stadium. Atlanta is still on the hunt for that elusive first W.

The Falcons were first on the board but had to settle for second at the end of their game against the Carolina Panthers this past Sunday. Atlanta came up short against Carolina, falling 23-16. The losing side was boosted by RB Todd Gurley, who rushed for one TD and 121 yards on 14 carries. That nimble footwork stands out as the first time Gurley has hit the 100-yard rushing mark this season.

Most of the squad’s points came courtesy of special teams, which contributed ten. K Younghoe Koo delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

Meanwhile, Minnesota lost 27-26 to the Seattle Seahawks. Minnesota was up 13 to nothing at the end of the half but couldn’t hold on to the lead. Minnesota’s loss came about despite a quality game from WR Adam Thielen, who caught nine passes for two TDs and 80 yards. Thielen has now produced at least one touchdown in the past three games.

The Vikings’ defense was a presence as well, as it got past Seattle’s offensive line to sack QB Russell Wilson four times for a loss of 27 yards. It was a group effort with four picking up one sack apiece.

Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a win. We’ll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: U.S. Bank Stadium — Minneapolis,, Minnesota

U.S. Bank Stadium — Minneapolis,, Minnesota TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Vikings are a 3.5-point favorite against the Falcons, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Minnesota have won all of the games they’ve played against Atlanta in the last six years.