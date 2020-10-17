Who’s Playing

Washington @ New York

Current Records: Washington 1-4; New York 0-5

What to Know

The Washington Football Team lost both of their matches to the New York Giants last season on scores of 3-24 and 35-41, so they’re hoping to turn the tables this season. Washington and New York will face off in an NFC East battle at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at MetLife Stadium. Both teams have had a rocky road up to this point with four consecutive losses for Washington and five for the Giants.

The contest between Washington and the Los Angeles Rams this past Sunday was not particularly close, with Washington falling 30-10. Washington’s only touchdown came on a rush from QB Kyle Allen. Allen ended up with a passer rating of 117.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for New York as they fell 37-34 to the Dallas Cowboys this past Sunday. One thing holding New York back was the mediocre play of QB Daniel Jones, who did not have his best game: besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he fumbled the ball once. Jones ended up with a passer rating of 117.10.

Special teams collected 14 points for New York. K Graham Gano delivered a perfect 4-for-4 game. This makes it three perfect games in a row for him.

Washington is expected to lose this next one by 3. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn’t have high expectations for them since the squad is 1-3-1 ATS when expected to lose.

A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Washington is third worst in the NFL in yards per game, with only 301.8 on average. New York has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the matchup with the fewest overall offensive touchdowns in the league, having accrued only three on the season. It’s possible one of these Achilles’ heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: MetLife Stadium — East Rutherford,, New Jersey

MetLife Stadium — East Rutherford,, New Jersey TV: FOX

FOX Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Giants are a 3-point favorite against the Football Team, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -110

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine’s advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

New York have won six out of their last ten games against Washington.