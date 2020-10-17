George Russell is speculated to get an axe by Williams team in 2021, as the latter has found an interest in Sergio Perez.

George Russell is one of the most highly-rated young talents in Formula 1 right now. The Mercedes’ product has been sent by the hegemons to Williams to make him nourish for the sake of Mercedes’ future.

However, it has been speculated that the plans by Mercedes’ might cut-short due to the other lucrative interests caught by Williams.

The British team is setting its eyes at Sergio Perez, who is sanctioned to depart Racing Point after the end of the season. Currently, the Mexican driver is without a seat and is contemplating his options.

He reportedly had a word with Haas, but with Guenther Steiner confirming that the American F1 team is in talks with Dmitry Mazepin for the sale of the team, it is apparent that the Russian billionaire will promote his son- currently an F2 driver Nikita Mazepin.

Hence, reducing a slot for Perez and directly nullifying the dialogue. Seeing this opportunity, Williams is now interested in hiring Perez.

Why does Williams want to hire Sergio Perez?

Apart from the fact that Perez is a fabulous driver, and the new owners are probably success-oriented too. There are other gains if Williams hires Perez.

F1 is an expensive sport, which requires intense investment to remain competitive regularly. To help Williams, Perez has a colossal financial backing from domestic telecommunication companies Telmex and Telcel.

Thus, making him a fruitful prospect for Williams, as they wish to reduce the deficit against other teams and that will only come when there will be money to spend on the car.

In this case, Nicholas Latifi is untouchable, as his family is sponsoring Williams to make him drive and that is why just like Esteban Ocon in 2018, Russell is an easy scapegoat.