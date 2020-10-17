GEF Vs BAR Fantasy Team Probable Playing 11 And Match Report: Strong start for Barcelona sees them unbeaten in their opening three fixtures of the Koeman era.

They only way Barcelona were going to steady a sinking ship and add much needed wind to their sails was by stepping out and peddling out a solid set of results in their favour. In a turmoil, the side has managed to put to bed the horrendous issues engulfing it by getting its sojourn in La Liga 2020-21 off to a solid start.

While the side saw its two match winning spree be curbed the last time around, Barcelona will hardly be deterred by that draw. The 1-1 result against Sevilla was Barcelona’s first true test this season, one the side managed to scour with a reasonably impressive performance.

While there’s a long race to run and a good amount of work to be done before Barcelona can lay claim to a shout at challenging for the prestigious trophy, the opening set of results are one which fill the club with joy. The side is clearly moving in the right direction, an unbeaten result which emotes towards a promising season for the club.

Probable Winner

With Real Madrid awaiting after today’s encounter, Barcelona know a win against Getafe would be a massive shot in the arm. And we envisage them pulling it off as well with Getafe’s 3-0 defeat to Real Sociedad the last time around being indicative of their dismal defence.

Probable Playing 11

Team News

The duo of Umtiti and Alba continues to struggle with injuries for Barcelona.

Getafe

Soria, Suarez, Dakonam, Etxeita, Olivera, Nyom, Maksimovic, Arambarri, Cucurella, Hernandez, Mata

Barcelona

Neto, Roberto, Pique, Lenglet, Dest, Pjanic, Busquets, De Jong, Fati, Messi, Griezmann

Match Details

La Liga 2020-21

Match: Getafe Vs Barcelona

Date And Time: 18th October, Sunday- 12:30am IST

Venue: Coliseum Alfonso Perez, Getafe

Top Scorer

Getafe

Barcelona

Bygone Encounter

Barcelona Vs Sevilla: 1-1

Real Sociedad Vs Getafe: 3-0

GEF Vs BAR Fantasy Team Picks

Goal-Keeper

Prior to their 3-0 trouncing, this Getafe side had kept three cleansheets on the spin. They were all down to David Soria, a goal-keeper whose ability to judge the shots and position himself articulately saw him stand firm in the face of adversary.

Defenders

Barcelona’s initial defensive showings have been extremely impressive. The side has let in a measly one goal in three outings, a run which has included two cleansheets.

And with Getafe hardly being the most ominous of attacking teams, a side which has gone scoreless in two fixtures, another cleansheet for Barcelona looks extremely likely. It sees us opt for a trio from the club, one comprising of Sergio Roberto, Gerard Pique and Charles Lenglet.

Midfielders

Barcelona’s electric start has been credited to Ansu Fati’s sensational form. The Barcelona young player has been in terrific touch this season, scoring on three occasions for the side to showcase why he’s considered such an exciting prospect.

Philippe Coutinho’s return to Barcelona has been a stable one with him scoring once and registering two assists in three ties. Sergio Roberto will link up with the two after he endured a relatively solid outing for Spain in the bygone week.

Marc Cucurella with his one goal and Allan Nyom who has the one assist will be representing our team from Getafe meanwhile.

Strikers

The two are joined up by Jamie Mata who has thumped the one goal for the side while the one goal and one assist from Lionel Messi makes him our lone pick from the opposition in this docket.

Captain And Vice-Captain

Those two goal contributions see Messi captain our side while Fati is the vice-captain.

Fantasy Team

Soria, Roberto, Pique, Charles, Fati, Coutinho, Busquets, Nyom, Cucurella, Messi, Mata

Fantasy Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.