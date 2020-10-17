Rahul Tewatia’s outstanding catch: The all-rounder from Rajasthan Royals continued to impress one and all with his all-round skills in IPL 2020.

During the 33rd match of the ongoing 13th season of the Indian Premier League between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore in Dubai, Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Rahul Tewatia continued to impress one and all as it was his fielding which played a crucial role in dismiss Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli.

It all happened on the first delivery of the 14th over when Kohli smashed a delivery from Rajasthan pacer Kartik Tyagi off his legs towards the deep mid-wicket region.

Tewatia, who was fielding at deep mid-wicket, ran to his right before grabbing a stunner. Just as he was about to lose his balance and cross the boundary rope, the 27-year old player was alert enough to lob the ball back and then re-enter the playing area to complete the catch.

With Bangalore needing 76 runs off the last seven overs, a well-set Kohli had less options than to look for boundaries. RCB, who lost opening batsman Devdutt Paddikal (35) on the previous ball, was in a spot of bother after losing both their set batsmen.

Coming in to bat at No. 3 in the fourth over, Kohli departed after scoring 43 (32) with the help of one four and two sixes in a 178-run chase.

How Twitterati reacted:

Now that’s a game changing catch ! By @rahultewatia02 Great shot but unlucky @imVkohli on another day will go for a six ! Is there some thing this guy cannot do ! Tewatia ji 🙏 now it’s all up to mr 360 @ABdeVilliers17 #RCBvRR #ipl2020 — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) October 17, 2020

Tewatia kuchh bhi kar sakte hain.

Agar Covid vaccine banane ka ek mauka mil gaya, toh jaisa unka time chal raha hai , lagta hai bana denge. What a season for him. #RRvRCB pic.twitter.com/WYY5mojrKC — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 17, 2020

For any incurable cricket romantic, Rahul Tewatia has to be the player of IPL 2020.. in the galaxy of stars, they also serve those who stand and wait! Is there anything Tewatia can’t do?👍 #RRvRCB — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) October 17, 2020

Tewatia has had two match winning knocks with the bat. This could be a match winning catch! pic.twitter.com/lmoiZDKs6s — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) October 17, 2020

