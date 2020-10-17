The Atlanta Falcons will take on the Minnesota Vikings at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium. Minnesota is 1-4 overall and 0-2 at home, while the Falcons are 0-5 overall and 0-2 on the road. Minnesota is favored by four points in the latest Vikings vs. Falcons odds from William Hill, and the over-under is set at 54. Before entering any Falcons vs. Vikings picks, you’ll want to see the NFL predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Vikings vs. Falcons spread: Vikings -4

Vikings vs. Falcons over-under: 54 points

Vikings vs. Falcons money line: Minnesota -200, Atlanta +175

What you need to know about the Falcons

Minnesota lost a thriller against the Seattle Seahawks this past Sunday, 27-26. The Vikings were up 13-0 at the end of the half but couldn’t hold on to the lead. Despite the defeat, Adam Thielen caught nine passes for two TDs and 80 yards. Thielen has produced a touchdown in three consecutive games. Thielen is tied for the NFL lead with six receiving TDs in 2020. He has six receiving TDs in his past six games at home.

Dalvin Cook had 89 scrimmage yards and a rushing TD last week, but had to leave the game early in the second half with a groin injury. He will not play against Atlanta. Alexander Mattison, who will get the start in Week 6, sparkled in relief of Cook. He had a career-high 136 scrimmage yards (112 rushing) in Week 5, registering his first career 100-yard game. Eric Wilson had his second sack and second INT of the season. He is the only player in the NFL with two-plus sacks and two-plus INTs this season.

What you need to know about the Falcons

Meanwhile, the Falcons came up short against the Carolina Panthers this past Sunday, falling 23-16. It marked the first time since 1997 that Atlanta started 0-5, and head coach Dan Quinn was fired after the loss. The team also fired GM Thomas Dimitroff. Quinn was in his sixth season and finished with a 43-42 record. Raheem Morris, who was the defensive coordinator, will take over as interim head coach.

Todd Gurley rushed for one TD and 121 yards on 14 carries. It was the first time Gurley has hit the 100-yard rushing mark this season. Calvin Ridley led the team with eight catches for 136 yards last week. He leads the NFL with four games of 100-plus receiving yards this season. Julio Jones, who has not played since Week 3 because of a hamstring injury, will return for Week 6.

How to make Vikings vs. Falcons picks

