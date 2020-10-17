EIB Vs OSA Fantasy Team Probable Playing 11 And Match Report: Struggling Eibar look to build upon their first win in five encounters.

Eibar needed five clashes to register their opening win in La Liga 2020-21 but the club will be massively relived that it finally came about. And the timing of the result couldn’t have been any better with the win coming right before the two week hiatus in the league.

The break accorded the side much needed time away from the pitch to not only introspect on their appalling form but also takeaway much needed positives from their 2-1 win against Real Valladolid. It’s a win the side will be looking to build upon when they step out to face off against Osasuna today, a side who much like them is striving for form in the league.

After two defeats on the bounce, Osasuna finally managed to put the brakes on their dwindling form with a much yearned for 2-0 triumph against Celta Vigo. The side put on a performance to write home about, one which not only brought with it crucial three points but more importantly a vital cleansheet for the club.

EIB Vs OSA Fantasy Probable Winner

With both the sides stuttering in the league at the moment, this clash can swing either way. However, we envision Osasuna having enough in their tank to pull off a win with the side managing to outdo an Eibar defence which has been extremely jittery.

Probable Playing 11

Team News

Eibar’s Cote will be ruled out with an injury while Diop is suspended for the fixture.

Avila, Darko and Brandon are all going to be out of action today with their absence attributed to injuries.

Eibar

Dmitrovic, Correa, Oliveira, Burgos, Soares, Inui, Exposito, Alvarez, Rodrigues, Garcia, Muto

Osasuna

Herrera, Roncaglia, D Garcia, Hernandez, Cruz, R Garcia, Moncayola, Sanjurjo, Jony, Gallego, Calleri

Match Details

La Liga 2020-21

Match: Eibar Vs Osasuna

Date And Time: 18th October, Sunday- 3:30pm IST

Venue: Estadio Municipal de Ipurua, Eibar

Top Scorer

Eibar

Osasuna

Bygone Encounter

Real Valladolid Vs Eibar: 1-2

Osasuna Vs Celta Vigo: 2-0

Fantasy Picks

Goal-Keeper

Leaking goals at will in the league, Eibar saw their teetering defence threaten to skittle them once again. However, goal-keeper Marko Dmitrovic had other plans, pulling off a sensational performance to safeguard his side’s one goal lead on the day.

Defenders

If any side is going to emerge with a cleansheet today, its Osasuna. Where they have kept two cleansheets in four clashes, Eibar on the other hand have been frugal in attack, a side which has failed to score in two ties to register a sorry four goals in five encounters.

The narrative sees us navigate our way to a trio from the visiting team. It’s one comprising of Aridane Hernandez, David Garcia and Facundo Roncaglia who has scored on the one occasion for the side.

Midfielders

Ruben Garcia might not have goals and assists to show for his troubles in the league but he’s done everything to deserve them. The Oussama man has been in tremendous form, a player who has squared the ball in crucial position for his side to emerge as a mainstay in attack for the side.

Oier Sanjurjo has assisted the one goal to see him form the one-two of picks from the side. Eibar on other hand see us reign in the duo of Kevin Rodrigues who has the one goal with Edu Exposito who has the one assist slotting in next to him.

Strikers

If Eibar are going to not succumb to a defeat today, Kike Garcia needs to light up the pick for them. The side’s top scorer with the two goals, the striker is more than capable of running rings around Osasuna to see him make a foray into our side.

Osasuna on the other hand will see Jonathan Calleri and Enric Gallego canter our way into the fray of our framework. The two have an innate ability to make life extremely worrisome for defenders, players who have offered unstinted support to the side’s attack.

Captain And Vice-Captain

Calleri looks good for a goal today infront of a waning backline to see him captain our side while Roncaglia is the vice-captain.

Fantasy Team

Dmitrovic, Garcia, Hernandez, Roncaglia, Garcia, Sanjurjo, Exposito, Rodrigues, Calleri, Gallego, Garcia

Note: For Updated teams after the lineup announcement, join The SportsRush Premium on our mobile app.

Fantasy Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.