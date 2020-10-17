Who’s Playing

Baltimore @ Philadelphia

Current Records: Baltimore 4-1; Philadelphia 1-3-1

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Philadelphia Eagles are heading back home. They will square off against the Baltimore Ravens at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field. The Eagles will be hoping to continue their now four-game streak of scoring more points each game than the last.

Philadelphia was hampered by 84 penalty yards against the Pittsburgh Steelers this past Sunday. Philadelphia came up short against Pittsburgh, falling 38-29. Philadelphia’s loss came about despite a quality game from RB Miles Sanders, who punched in two rushing touchdowns. Sanders put himself on the highlight reel with a 74-yard TD scramble up the middle in the first quarter. Sanders’ sharp performance set his single-game rushing touchdown high for the season.

A well-balanced attack led Baltimore over the Cincinnati Bengals every single quarter on their way to victory this past Sunday. Baltimore put the hurt on Cincinnati with a sharp 27-3 victory. The matchup was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point the Ravens had established a 20 to nothing advantage. No one had a standout game offensively for Baltimore, but they got scores from TE Mark Andrews and WR Marquise Brown. This makes it five games in a row in which Jackson has produced a touchdown.

Baltimore’s defense was a presence, holding Cincinnati to a paltry 205 yards. The defense embarrassed Cincinnati’s offensive line to sack QB Joe Burrow seven times for a loss of 48 yards. It was a group effort with seven picking up one sack apiece.

The Eagles are expected to lose this next one by 7.5. Those burned by picking them against the spread this past Sunday might want to keep in mind that the squad has never dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

Philadelphia is now 1-3-1 while Baltimore sits at 4-1. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Philadelphia is worst in the league in thrown interceptions, having thrown seven on the season. To make matters even worse for the Eagles, the Ravens enter the contest with six forced fumbles, good for second best in the NFL.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Lincoln Financial Field — Philadelphia,, Pennsylvania

Lincoln Financial Field — Philadelphia,, Pennsylvania TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Ravens are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Baltimore won the only game these two teams have played in the last six years.