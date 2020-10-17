Darren Till Tests Positive For Covid-19, though continues to make presence felt on Social Media.

Darren Till, who’s been making rounds with his call outs, has picked up the globally spread deadly Coronavirus disease. Till, 27, is expected to headline the fight night event alongside Jack Hermansson on December 5, however, he is yet been busy calling out some other fighters of the division.

In the past week, he went on a spree of throwing challenges. Making perfect use of the most important tool in fighter’s world, Twitter, he drew the attention of Yoel Romero, Khamzat Chimaev, and even stated about a future bout with the UFC Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya.

Darren Till Tests Positive For Covid-19

Now, the call outs may go on a halt as via another post on the micro-blogging website he informed about being tested Covid-19 positive. However, also conveyed that there are no symptoms and he is in a healthy state.

People who get COVID are little snowflakes!

About to go get a test, I know I’m not positive…

Results in 20 mins ! Peace out… — D (@darrentill2) October 16, 2020

Wow, did not expect this but just tested positive for COVID. Kick in the balls after what I’ve just said haha but didn’t expect it at all, feel healthy and fit. Ahhh well! Time to get better. 🦍 pic.twitter.com/WHpAn0vUfB — D (@darrentill2) October 16, 2020

With an impressive 18-3-1 record, Darren Till is one of the top contenders in the Middleweight class. He last entered the Octagon in July at Fight Island 3, where he faced Robert Whittaker, a match that went to the distance and ultimately got decided by judges. Though, Whittaker unanimously prevailed that night, but Gorilla’s effort became a vivid subject of commendation as well.

The Liverpool native is also en route to a comeback from a knee injury, which he suffered against Whittaker, but Covid-19 may hamper his training routine. However, there will not be any disruption to his wackiness as Darren Till might still entertain his followers on Social Media.

Tested positive my ass! Hahahahahahahaha! Fucking full of snowflakes out here. pic.twitter.com/g0wvFZEFKg — D (@darrentill2) October 16, 2020

