Bray Wyatt’s Fiend defended the Universal Title against Bill Goldberg and lost in a matter of minutes during their match at Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Wyatt has since taken shots at the veteran on various occasions on his social media.

Whether those have been within Kayfabe or stem from an animosity set in real life is unknown. What we do know is that Wyatt never fails to try to get one over on Goldberg and has done so once again.

Bray Wyatt takes cheeky swipe at Goldberg ahead of WWE SmackDown premiere

Bray Wyatt took to Twitter to post a picture of “Santa’s Slay” a 2005 Horror/Slasher flick starring Goldberg.

The film received poor reviews and Wyatt was quick to remind the fans of the once forgotten film and ridicule the WWE Hall of famer.

Goldberg announced earlier in the day that he would make an appearance in the Thunderdome on WWE’s FOX premiere tonight. Whether he does so in person or on the screens from his home remains to be seen.

